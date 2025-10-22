Waste crew issues urgent PSA after noticing hazardous trend in garbage: 'A serious risk'

Authorities are reminding residents to bag these items separately and leave them on top of bins for safe collection.

It started like any routine pickup. Then, refuse workers were dodging smoke and flames pouring from the back of their truck. The culprit? A single vape battery tossed in the wrong bin.

What's happening?

According to the BBC, a battery believed to be from a disposable vape exploded inside a refuse truck in Lincolnshire earlier this month, prompting firefighters to issue an urgent safety warning. The incident happened on Oct. 2 near Great Gonerby, when the lithium battery ignited in the vehicle's crusher, sending waste crews scrambling to dump the burning rubbish into a nearby rest stop before the fire spread.

Firefighters from Grantham and Sleaford extinguished the smoldering debris with hoses, preventing what could have been a much larger blaze.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured," said Dan Moss, area manager for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, per BBC. "But incorrectly disposed batteries do present a serious risk to waste crews and firefighters."

The truck escaped undamaged, but officials say that may not be the case next time. With disposable vapes and battery-powered gadgets becoming more common, councils across the UK are reporting a rise in similar fires.

Why is being aware of this trend important?

Lithium-ion batteries, like those found in vapes, e-scooters, and smartphones, can easily ignite when crushed, punctured, or exposed to heat. Inside garbage trucks and waste centers, they mix with flammable materials like paper and plastic, creating a dangerous and fast-spreading fire hazard.

The surge in single-use vapes has only worsened the problem. Each contains a small lithium cell that users often toss into general waste. Beyond fire risk, these devices contribute to a mounting e-waste and plastic pollution crisis. Environmental researchers have warned that millions of discarded vapes release toxic metals and chemicals into the soil and water, while the nicotine and plastics inside them harm both human and ecosystem health.

The vaping industry's rapid growth, especially among teenagers, adds a public health layer to the crisis. Experts have linked frequent vaping to nicotine dependency and respiratory problems, underscoring how the same products threatening sanitation workers also endanger young users.

What's being done about the fires?

Following the Lincolnshire incident, local councils are reminding residents to bag used batteries separately and leave them on top of wheelie bins for safe collection. Residents can also recycle batteries at supermarkets or household waste centers, and many vape retailers now accept returns for proper disposal.

Nationally, the UK government has pledged to ban disposable vapes by 2026, citing both youth addiction and environmental damage. Until then, officials say, safe disposal remains the most effective way to prevent waste-truck fires and to keep toxic e-waste out of communities.



