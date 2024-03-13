Universities across the country are making a bold change to their dining halls: 'A clear step in the right direction'

"We are delighted to see this straightforward and sensible motion pass with huge backing across the university today."

Universities across the U.S. are implementing sustainable food practices in an effort to spread climate awareness and reduce their environmental impact.

To encourage students to make healthy lifestyle changes, universities are offering additional plant-based meals in their cafeterias. The University of Texas at Austin announced its Sustainable Mondays program, which aims to educate students on the environmental benefits of a plant-based diet.

Schools across the country are adding plant-based options to develop more inclusive menus that accommodate students' dietary choices and support the planet.

Universities are also teaming up with food service providers to develop ways to reduce the food industry's global emissions. Over 12 schools have joined Nestlé Professional's Purpose-Driven Plant-Based Incubator program, which provides plant-based recipes and strategies for cafeterias implementing vegetarian and vegan menus.

"At Nestlé Professional, we're committed to helping our partners address the new realities of the foodservice landscape," said Perry Miele, president and CEO of Nestlé Professional, per Veg News. "This Purpose-Driven Plant-Based Incubator does just that—it showcases plant-forward recipes while providing guidance on how to reduce operators' and students' carbon footprints."

Transitioning to a plant-based diet has numerous benefits from both a health and environmental standpoint. From a health perspective, recent studies have shown that individuals who adopt a plant-based diet have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Plant-based diets have also been found to improve brain health and reduce the risk of diabetes.

On top of the health benefits, plant-based diets are more affordable than traditional meat-heavy diets.

From an environmental standpoint, switching to a plant-based diet helps reduce carbon emissions and water waste. Raising livestock is a major contributor to deforestation, biodiversity loss, and pollution. By incorporating more plant-based meals, universities can decrease the demand for animal agriculture, helping reduce the food industry's carbon footprint.

Plant-based changes at universities around the globe are making important strides toward a sustainable future. In the United Kingdom, students are catalyzing sustainable initiatives by supporting 100% plant-based catering. Students at the University of Warwick in England voted in favor of a meal change that requires their student union to solely serve plant-based food by the 2027-28 academic year.

"We are delighted to see this straightforward and sensible motion pass with huge backing across the university today," said Vivek Venkatram, President of Warwick's Vegan and Vegetarian Society, in a statement shared by Veg News. "This marks a clear step in the right direction for our university."

