Company hits jaw-dropping milestone after unveiling breakthrough use for animal waste: 'Deserves commendation'

One company is figuratively turning chicken s*** into chicken salad, as the famous phrase goes.

Renewable Energy Magazine reported that PlanET Biogas has reached the impressive milestone of delivering over 60 anaerobic digesters to various U.S. clients in just the last three years. They account for 32 projects over 10 different states and are all either in construction or already operating.

Notably, the company's work doesn't stop after delivery. PlanET Biogas has over 55 employees who provide engineering and operational services to get the machines into place and then run without a hitch for years to come.

"We are deeply committed to expanding domestic renewable energy that supports our rural economies and are excited to have reached this milestone alongside our clients," PlanET Biogas President Derek Hundert told Renewable Energy Magazine.

Anaerobic digesters created by PlanET Biogas can be used to process manure from livestock, such as cows and, yes, chickens, or they can convert food waste into clean energy. The devices are anaerobic because they don't require oxygen.

That allows the digesters to work like human or animal digestive systems in breaking down methane gas that can be used to produce renewable energy. The process also yields digestate, a nutrient-rich slurry that can go right back into the soil as a fertilizer, per the company.

The machinery can help facilitate more efficient waste management. Improperly managed waste can produce methane in landfills or agricultural settings and make a far larger contribution to global warming without providing an alternative to dirty energy sources. It can also run off into the air and groundwater with damaging consequences like algal blooms.

This isn't to say that biomass energy, like that created by PlanET, is perfect. SolarReviews notes that some downsides of machinery like digesters are their heavy space requirements, high cost, and some inherent pollution as part of their carbon-neutral process. Conversely, wind and solar energy don't release any gases during power generation.

Still, given the immense amount of food waste and animal waste around, channeling it into energy and natural fertilizer is a major positive. The company is targeting new markets with an emphasis on food waste and untapped organic residuals, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

"The dedicated team who helped create these builds deserves commendation for their outstanding achievements, which are contributing to sustainable energy production," concluded Hundert.

