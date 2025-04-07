Energy company sees record profits after solving a major technical challenge: 'One of the keys to our success'

Wind turbines do not produce any pollution, making them one the most eco-friendly energy sources.

One of the world's largest wind turbine manufacturers has landed another massive deal that may change how we view wind energy in cold weather climates.

As reported by reNEWS, a wind farm developer in Nova Scotia, Canada, has ordered 16 N163/5.X turbines from Nordex Group. With an output capacity of 5.9 megawatts each, the projected wind farm will have a total capacity of 94 megawatts.

Nordex, a renewable energy company based in Hamburg, Germany, reported continued steady revenue growth in 2024. The company has touted its Nordex Advanced Anti-Icing System for its rotor blades as an answer to cold weather that may normally limit availability.

As noted by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, wind turbines do not produce any pollution, making them one the most eco-friendly energy sources. This can lead us to a cleaner and cooler future by eliminating our dependence on dirty energy.

Wind turbines can also take up less space than other energy plants, while also being able to be located in just about any location. According to the EIA, wind turbines can operate in "open land, on mountain ridges, or offshore in lakes or the ocean."

And according to a report from the U.S. Department of Energy, the wind energy sector employs over 130,000 people throughout the country. That is more than both the coal and natural gas industries. New wind energy projects also inject billions of dollars into the economy.

Besides boosting the U.S. economy, wind energy can save homeowners money on their eclectic bill. As a carbon-free and sustainable energy source, wind energy is more efficient for energy companies to produce than energy from dirty sources. This means that the more wind farms that are built, the less consumers would need to pay in order for these companies to make a profit.

Manav Sharma, CEO of the North America division for the Nordex Group, pointed to the company's innovation behind its deal in Nova Scotia. "Fifteen years ago, we integrated an anti-icing system for rotor blades into our turbines for the first time," Sharma said in a statement.

"Today, our proven anti-icing solution is one of the keys to our success in cold climate regions, such as Canada. Since ice formation on the rotor blade surface is prevented, ice-related downtimes are minimized."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.