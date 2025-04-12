Gardener shares how to make natural fertilizer using common household trash and no compost: 'Great tips'

In a video, TikToker ladymlifestyle (@ladymlifestyle) shows viewers how to create natural fertilizer with two simple ingredients many people likely have in their homes — eggshells and coffee.

The scoop

If you want your plants to thrive, they need some "feed" or fertilizer. Ladymlifestyle shows how simple creating feed from common foods you eat or drink.

In the video, she scoops coffee grinds out of used K-Cups. According to a reply to a comment, you should dry the coffee out first before using it. After making your scrambled eggs or baking them, save those eggshells with those grinds instead of throwing them out, and you can spread them around your plants.

How it's helping

Instead of spending money or risking toxicity from chemical fertilizer options, reusing leftovers can provide natural nutrients for your vegetation.

Eggshells add calcium as they consist of calcium carbonate — an element that lowers soil acidity, discourages black spots at the ends of fruit from calcium deficiency, and aids in faster and stronger root growth, according to MasterClass.

Coffee grinds are excellent sources of nitrogen, which can speed up the decomposition process in compost, amend soil, and deter pests like slugs, per Oregon State University.

You also help reduce the amount of food rotting away in landfills. Why does this matter? Because of all the millions of tons of annual waste the Environmental Protection Agency accounts for in American landfills, about 24% is discarded food.

While food breaks down faster than other waste, it produces more polluting gases — a direct link to worsening weather events resulting from the heat those gases trap in the atmosphere.

Plus, this hack makes gardening — an activity linked to physical and mental health benefits — much easier. When you grow your own food, you can enjoy the literal fruit (and veggies) of your labor along with the relief of knowing what you're consuming.

As you focus on natural fertilizer tips and avoid pesticides, you can enjoy tastier food with all the vitamins and fiber such produce can provide. Even when you're not growing food, other healthy plants promote biodiversity and add beauty and aromatherapy to your space.

What everyone's saying

Someone responded: "I was wondering if I could use the coffee from the k cups, thanks."

Another commenter recommended: "Great tips. Those ashes from the fireplace are great as well."

