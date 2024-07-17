  • Tech Tech

Researcher describes unlikely yet effective catalyst for renewable energy: 'It could revolutionize the modern push'

Fueling our world with biomass does come with some criticisms, but it's better than dirty fuels like oil, gas, and coal.

by Mandy Carr
Fueling our world with biomass does come with some criticisms, but it's better than dirty fuels like oil, gas, and coal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Solar and wind turbines are the most talked about renewable energy sources, but another unlikely source could help communities where they aren't ideal. 

According to a blog post by Rose Morrison for Renewable Energy Magazine, manure can be used as an energy source. Modern tech can extract gas from the manure to create a fuel. 

Livestock manure, such as from cows, is a good option, but Morrison argues that horse manure can be even better. 

Horses don't need that long to digest food and process it — only 45 to 72 hours by some estimates — which makes them a reliable and abundant source, according to Morrison. Per the post and linked sources, cows only create about 18 gallons of wet manure daily, but horses can produce about 60 pounds

Morrison also suggests that horse manure is drier, which makes it more effective as a fuel source. In addition, horses may have access to more nutritious feeds than cows, making their manure more nutrient-dense for creating power.

Anaerobic digesters and biomass boilers are types of technology required to create energy out of the manure. The anaerobic digester works like a human or animal digestive system. According to Morrison, "When waste accumulates, it contains methanogens that create methane gas from the fermented organic matter in the waste." 

Watch now: Easy-to-use app can help slash your grocery bill in half

After the manure enters the renewable energy technology, the machine is kept at the proper temperature to process, and it harvests the methane from the methanogens. It's "then [turned] into liquid fuel for gas turbine engines," per Morrison.

Biomass boilers work differently. According to Morrison, this type of boiler — which is a less common technology than a digester — generates steam from the moisture of the manure, and the methane in the manure aids the process. The steam is then transferred to other machinery to push turbine drive blades to generate electricity. 

"If more people learn about its full potential, it could revolutionize the modern push for green resources," Morrison wrote, referring generally to horse manure as a fuel source. 

Only some places are suitable for using horse manure to create this kind of renewable energy. The cities most suited will be those with horse farms or other businesses with large numbers of horses because a substantial amount of manure is needed to create energy this way, as Morrison pointed out. 

The idea of using manure to create power has been around for a while. According to E&E News by Politico, researchers at Cornell University began toying with manure digesters as early as the 1970s. There have also already been practical applications. For example, one farmer is using chicken poop to power his stove and car, and heat his water. 

Fueling our world with biomass does come with some criticisms. As SolarReviews pointed out, manufacturing biomass fuel generally requires a lot of space, and using this fuel is ultimately more polluting than harvesting something like wind. 

Using manure for fuel could be a step in the right direction, as it's better than dirty fuels like oil, gas, and coal. Methane is such a potent gas that, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, it can cause "one million premature deaths every year." 

While animal poop may not be an option for you, there are ways to lower your utility bills and generate fewer polluting gases. Try washing your clothes in cold water, upgrading to LED bulbs (which could save you as much as $600 every year), and signing up for community solar

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the coolest innovations improving our lives and saving our planet.

Cool Picks

Flashfood App, groceries for half the price
Food

Mom shares the unbelievable life hack she uses to get groceries for half the price: 'My mind is blown'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x