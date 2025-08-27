Officials announce sweeping new restrictions along popular riverfront street: 'Aims to reduce the health ... impacts'

"Please, business owners, tourism service owners, traders and citizens, join in implementing these instructions."

Officials in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, have made a public health statement that will affect generations to come.

In early August, city officials announced sweeping restrictions on smoking, selling, and advertising tobacco products and vapes along the capital's iconic Sisowath Avenue.

The ban has been introduced to "promote clean, safe, and green sustainable tourism destinations for both local and international visitors," according to Kiri Post.

"It also aims to reduce the health, economic, social, and environmental impacts of tobacco products," reported Kiri Post.

It will accomplish this by protecting residents and tourists from harmful secondhand smoke and the mounting litter problem caused by disposable vapes. And Cambodia is not alone.

The new rules come as more governments worldwide crack down on vaping, especially disposable products, which have been linked to rising youth addiction rates, serious lung problems, and cancer risks.

City leaders said the riverside haven is a popular destination for not only nightlife, but family gatherings, and it deserves to be a safe, smoke-free zone.

For everyday Cambodians, this change means cleaner air, fewer health risks, and safer spaces for children and families to gather. Even brief exposure to secondhand smoke can trigger asthma attacks and other breathing difficulties, while littering or discarding vapes releases toxic chemicals into soil and water.

By cutting down on public smoking and vaping, the city is taking a step toward reducing completely preventable illnesses.

The environmental benefits are notable, too. Disposable vapes have become a fast-growing source of electronic waste. Their lithium batteries and plastic bodies are piling up in landfills.

The Cambodian city is setting an example for behavior that shows respect for its air, land, people, and future.

"Please, business owners, tourism service owners, traders, and citizens, join in implementing these instructions in accordance with applicable laws and legal regulations," the statement, signed by Khuong Sreng, Governor of Phnom Penh, said.

With this policy, Phnom Penh is sending a clear message: clean air and clean streets should be the norm, not the exception.

