State scores major win for clean air after battling polluting industry: 'A huge achievement'

Colorado just scored a big victory for clean air — and communities that have been facing the consequences of industrial pollution. As reported in the Environmental Defense Fund's Vital Signs newsletter, state regulators finalized a plan in February 2025 to reduce harmful air pollution from oil and gas operations.

After local groups started raising concerns about oil and gas operations near homes, Colorado adopted new standards that will require companies to replace outdated equipment that intentionally vents harmful pollutants in the air. Once this is fully implemented by 2029, it's expected to reduce methane pollution, a planet-warming gas that can be harmful to human health, by 10% in the state.

The new standards will also improve air pollution monitoring. Companies will be required to keep a more detailed account of the pollutants they're releasing, such as toxic gases like benzene and xylene.

This is a big deal for local residents, especially those living near oil and gas facilities. Public health is on the line, with locals having higher rates of respiratory illnesses, gastrointestinal diseases, and even leukemia.

Colorado joins other states making progress toward a healthier environment, like New York's plan to electrify buses and Illinois' investment in clean energy. While the current administration has been working to roll back some federal environmental protections, this move by Colorado shows how progress can still be made on a state level.

"These Colorado safeguards are a huge achievement," said Nini Gu, an EDF policy expert for the Western region, per Vital Signs. "And Colorado did all this with consensus across the board from environmental groups, industry trade groups and state regulators. It's really an example for other states can follow."

"If you can accomplish this in Colorado, you can do it in other places, too," said Laurie Anderson, an advocate with Moms Clean Air Force, according to Vital Signs.

