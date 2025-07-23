Tech-savvy man transforms old vape pen into new creation: 'Pretty cool'

A tech-savvy Reddit user opened up about their concern with their wife's vaping habit, but they found a solution to alleviate the issue.

What's happening?

In r/StonerEngineering, the Redditor said their partner "loves the disposable vape pens." They couldn't get past all the electronic waste, so they got creative with it to support another one of her hobbies: drawing.

"I took one of her vapes apart and used the guts and converted her cheap pencil sharpener that lasts forever on a single charge," the original poster wrote, explaining that they used hot glue to keep the vape battery in the juiced-up pencil sharpener from shorting out.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have 6 old vapes I'm gonna be using to make a lighting setup for my rc crawling rig. I just hate those lithiums being everywhere. They are dangerous," they added in a comment.

Other Redditors were impressed by the ingenuity.

"Love what you're doing. Keep it up," one person said.

"This is pretty cool! Good job upcycling!" another wrote.

Why is this important?

While vaping has gained traction as a healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarettes still expose users to a toxic mix of chemicals, including known carcinogens, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The rise of disposable vapes also contributes to another type of health crisis: that of e-waste, which can leach substances such as lead and mercury, both linked to brain damage, into the environment. The chemicals can ultimately make their way into our food and water supplies.

While estimates vary regarding the number of vapes discarded or incorrectly recycled, Material Focus reported it could be as high as 8.2 million each week, or 13 per second.

Disposable vapes also have plastic components that don't readily break down in nature, proving to be a hazard to drivers on roadways and to wildlife.

Is anything being done about e-waste from e-cigarettes?

The improper disposal or recycling of vapes is problematic because e-waste accounts for around $57 billion in material losses annually, including lithium, commonly used in batteries not only for vapes but also for powering more eco-friendly and cost-effective electric vehicles.

When valuable metals become more scarce, they become more expensive, and that cost can be passed on to consumers.

While not everyone is as tech-savvy as the OP, whose ingenious upcycling technique extended the vape's value, some companies sell vapes with rechargeable batteries, which helps limit both e-waste and plastic pollution over time.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

If you choose to use e-cigarettes, opting for a refillable cartridge might cost more upfront compared to disposable vapes, but it'll save you cash in the long term.

Recycling disposable vapes is also notoriously difficult, but Earth911 is one resource to help you determine if there's a facility near you that accepts them. Keep in mind that e-cigarettes pose a fire hazard if disposed of improperly, so they must go to a hazardous waste disposal site.

Whether you use e-cigarettes or not, you can do your part to limit e-waste more broadly while getting something in return for it through recycling rewards programs, including from major companies such as Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, and Dell.

You can also earn TrashieCash to spend on items from popular brands by signing up for one of Trashie's Tech Take Back Boxes, which can hold up to 10 pounds of unwanted e-waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.