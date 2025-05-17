New study reveals unexpected side effects of London's clean air policies: 'Making the case for ... initiatives stronger than ever'

Londoners are breathing easier, according to new research from the University of Bath. The study, published in the Journal of Economic Behavior & Organization, revealed that Greater London's clean air regulations are not only helping clear the air but also improving public health and saving the city money.

London implemented the Low Emission Zone in 2008 and the Ultra Low Emission Zone in 2019. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of data, researchers discovered these clean air zones had slashed the amount of harmful pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter, in the areas.

In that time, Greater London had 18.5% fewer employees take sick leave, with residents also reporting they were happier, less anxious, and enjoying their lives more. Respiratory illnesses were down just over 10%, and there was a nearly 7% decline in health problems. Thanks to these improvements, the zones are estimated to be saving the city over £37 million each year in public health costs.

And not only does the policy improve public health, but reduced air pollution can also help slow down rising global temperatures fueled by the reliance on dirty energy, which are contributing to more extreme weather events such as wildfires and droughts.

"These policies are not just environmental wins," said professor Eleonora Fichera of the Department of Economics. "They're also reducing labor market absenteeism and improving Londoners' life satisfaction. Clean air makes for healthier, happier, more productive communities."

With so many concerning headlines linking pollution to unhealthy and unhappy communities, this is evidence that policy changes can make a big difference. Many studies have found smart city planning, such as expanding green spaces and making neighborhoods more walkable, can boost community health.

According to the World Health Organization, air pollution leads to over 4 million premature deaths each year around the world. These findings offer a compelling case for rolling out similar policies globally, especially in cities with dense populations.

"Clean air policy is smart policy," lead researcher Habtamu Beshir added. "It protects health, saves money, and enhances quality of life — making the case for clean air initiatives stronger than ever."

