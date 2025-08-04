Officials confirm strict new enforcement of controversial ban on popular product: 'There will be no extension'

"Operators have had ample time to make the necessary adjustments."

A Malaysian city has enacted a proactive ban on the sale of vapes and electronic cigarettes that will soon lead to strict enforcement and little room for interpretation.

As reported by the New Straits Times, Kangar, in the state of Perlis, set Aug. 1 as the official start of the ban. By Sept. 1, the city will enforce strict penalties against any violators of the ban. This includes the revocation of business licenses to any business caught selling vape products.

Kangar Municipal Council President Affendi Rajini Kanth explained the reasoning behind no-nonsense enforcement. "There will be no extension. The decision has been communicated early on, and operators have had ample time to make the necessary adjustments," Kanth told the New Straits Times.

According to Kanth, the council launched a public awareness campaign to deliver notices to businesses around the city and followed through with public announcements emphasizing the ban. However, there will be very little leeway given to violators as the ban is enacted. This includes joint operations carried out by the council as well as local enforcement agencies to perform inspections of businesses that may be suspected of skirting the ban.

"Beginning Sept. 1, stricter action will be taken against repeat offenders, including license revocations," added Kanth.

As a whole, critics of vape pens in the past have argued that vaping can serve as a less harmful alternative for adult smokers seeking to quit cigarettes. Some suggest that vape bans can potentially lead some users to return to traditional tobacco products or even seek products on the black market that are not regulated.

A recent report released by the PennPIRG Education Fund and the PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center estimated that nearly 500,000 disposable vapes were thrown away every day in the U.S. in 2023.

Vaping products, particularly disposable vapes, often present significant environmental risks because of their plastic casings, lithium-ion batteries, and toxic chemical components. These products contribute to electronic waste, microplastic pollution, and potential leaching of harmful substances into soil and water sources if improperly disposed of.

