Video of massive 'billionaire sanctuary' yacht sparks backlash: 'These things are a cancer'

"It looks like an icebreaker."

With its futuristic look and unusual bow, the Olivia O superyacht certainly turns heads at sea.

However, the vessel also raises many eyebrows due to its enormous environmental footprint.

In a TikTok video, Ira Waldman — founder of marine and yacht marketing agency Waldman Media — gave an overview of the superyacht.

The Olivia O is a 88.5-meter explorer yacht delivered in 2020 by Ulstein Verft in Norway. Distinctive for its X-Bow® design, the vessel features a reverse bow typically found on offshore supply vessels, enhancing seaworthiness and reducing pitch and fuel consumption. Built with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, Olivia O is powered by twin Caterpillar 3516C engines delivering a combined 6,300 horsepower, enabling a top speed of approximately 15 knots and a cruising range of over 5,000 nautical miles. The yacht's naval architecture and exterior were designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions, while the interior design was completed by Droulers Architecture in collaboration with Björn Johansson. Olivia O accommodates up to 12 guests in 8 cabins and carries a crew of up to 30. Facilities include a swimming pool, cinema, gym, spa, and a helicopter landing pad. The yacht is also equipped with advanced dynamic positioning and stabilization systems, ensuring comfort and precision in both transit and stationary operations, suitable for long-range, high-latitude cruising.

Describing the vessel as looking more like a "stealth warship rather than a luxury yacht," Waldman highlighted the megaship's many features — many of which contribute to the Olivia O's steep environmental cost.

Owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, the 289-foot yacht was built in Norway by Ulstein. Its most distinctive feature is its unusual reverse bow design. Known as an X-Bow inverted-bow hull, the structure allows the yacht to slice through waves rather than pound against them, making for a smoother ride in rough seas.

The design is usually reserved for offshore supply vessels, with the Olivia O cited as one of the first private vessels to use such a hull.

This actually requires less fuel than what a superyacht of this size would usually consume, but that doesn't mean the superyacht is "environmentally friendly."

The so-called "billionaire sanctuary" has a long list of opulent amenities that are an exercise in excess. The vessel can reportedly accommodate between 12 and 20 guests and has six state rooms, as Waldman noted.

It is also said to have room for a sizable crew of 24 to 30. Amenities include a helipad, cinema, spa, gym, beach club, and a 10-meter swimming pool, placing it firmly in the class of ultra-luxury yachts.

With a gross tonnage of nearly 5,000, according to Super Yacht Times, the Olivia O is reportedly powered by two diesel marine engines, underscoring its scale and power needs.

While exact operating costs are not public knowledge, superyachts of this class can cost tens of millions annually to run when factoring in fuel, maintenance, and crew salaries.

The vessel alone is estimated to be worth around $200 million, per Luxury Launches.

"It looks like an icebreaker," one TikTok commenter wrote, referring to heavy-duty ships that clear a path through iced-over waters for other ships, including scientific research vessels, trade ships, search and rescue crews, and even arctic cruises.

While many commented on the "ugly" look of the yacht, other TikTokers were more concerned about the vessel's environmental impact rather than aesthetics.

"These things are a cancer for our planet," one commenter wrote.

Oxfam estimated that the average superyacht running on diesel emits about 6,250 tons of planet-warming pollution per year. That's the equivalent of 860 years of pollution for the average person.

The environmental costs don't end when a vessel like this stops moving. Even while docked, a superyacht typically still runs its air-conditioning, water systems, and onboard amenities. All of those features contribute to seemingly endless fuel consumption and pollution, all in the pursuit of luxury.

Superyachts also have outsized impacts on marine ecosystems and human health. Beyond carbon pollution, these vessels contribute to wastewater discharge, marine plastic pollution, and light pollution.

Notably, superyachts also generate a great deal of noise pollution, which experts say can be just as harmful as air pollution. Research links noise exposure to hearing loss, sleep disruption, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, and even developmental delays in children.

At sea, excessive noise can interfere with whale and dolphin communication, threatening species that rely on sound for survival.

For all its head–turning design and high-end comforts, the Olivia O reflects a growing problem — the climate and health toll of luxury playthings only a handful can afford.

