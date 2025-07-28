  • Business Business

Bizarre vessel spotted off coast sparks outrage: 'Has to be one of the ugliest yachts ever'

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: iStock

Not far removed from the events of Jeff Bezos' wedding celebration, which saw nearly a hundred private jets take to the skies and scores of megayachts along the shores of Venice, Italy, another superyacht was spotted off the coast of Monte Carlo, Monaco.

According to a response post in the aptly named r/YachtPorn subreddit, this superyacht "has to be one of the ugliest yachts ever."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Judging from the picture, it's difficult to argue. A separate response post identifies the yacht as the Olivia O, an 89-meter (2,291-foot) vessel constructed in the Ulstein Werft shipyard.

If this is indeed the same superyacht, it's owned by Eyal Ofer, head of Ofer Global. The Olivia O is a $200 million yacht, with Rolls-Royce Marine engines and an annual running cost of $15 million to $20 million, according to Superyacht Fan.

There's no specific data on this particular yacht's carbon pollution, but for context, Bezos' 127-meter (417-foot) vessel is responsible for 7,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year, according to Oxfam data cited by Fortune.

Ofer is often described as a philanthropist, and the Ofer Global website has an entire section dedicated to a "sustainability roadmap." The official stance of Ofer Global is "establishing a net-zero ambition," with a particular focus on hydrogen.

To be fair, the Olivia O is designed with a reversed-bow hull, an obscure aesthetic that performs well in harsh weather conditions and helps improve fuel efficiency.

However, without specific data in terms of harmful carbon pollution, it's difficult to say how polluting the Olivia O is. Regardless, there's no getting around the fact that twin Rolls-Royce Maritime engines that push over 2,000 horsepower apiece are going to emit carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter.

On the bright side, the Olivia O is an indication of a new direction for superyachts, though it's still an immense liability in terms of the environment, especially compared to the average output of everyone else.

Progress or not, response posts are fairly unanimous concerning its looks: "Yep, saw this off St. Barth a lot earlier this year, ghastly looking boat."

