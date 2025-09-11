Passerby captures image of massive yacht docked in US harbor: 'Who on earth would be sailing around in that thing?'

"Meanwhile, people are starving in the streets."

Superyachts are notorious for docking in harbors all over the world. With the polluting disadvantages brought on by these private vessels, people are increasingly becoming indignant.

"I was wondering who on earth would be sailing around in that thing," one Redditor wrote after someone posted a photo of one of the massive boats to r/boston.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Superyachts are distinguished by their high levels of luxury and extensive professional crews. As they cost millions of dollars, they are a staple of extreme wealth. They also create more carbon pollution than some small countries.

The carbon dioxide pollution produced by the top 300 superyachts is greater than that of Tonga, emphasizing what has been dubbed "carbon inequality," whereby the ultra-wealthy emit much more pollution than average people. The impacts hit poor people the hardest.

Emissions from private vessels also have drastic implications for the environment. They contribute to rising global temperatures, increasingly frequent and severe extreme weather events, ecosystem degradation, food supply issues, and human health hazards.

This is why many in the subreddit expressed disgust at the superyacht in Boston Harbor.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"Meanwhile, people are starving in the streets of Boston," one wrote.

Despite the inequality brought on by pollution, many believe governments give the wealthy and powerful the green light. One organization, Oxfam, explained the impact of emissions on the rest of the world, demanding restrictions on superyachts and private jets.

"Oxfam is one of a number of organisations, including Tax Justice UK and Patriotic Millionaires, calling for higher taxes on the polluting behaviour of the richest," it wrote. "It is vital that these highly polluting ways to travel are taxed heavily enough to discourage their use and reduce their carbon emissions."

Other Redditors expressed their dissatisfaction.

"It used to be the actual human Bostonians that the fat-cats with ships feared," someone said. "Maybe we should get back to our roots."

One way to do this is by donating to organizations that support environmental conservation.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.