Features on billionaire's $70M yacht raise eyebrows — here's why some aren't impressed

A new $70 million superyacht recently hit the ocean waters, boasting claims of innovative, top-of-the-line eco-friendly features. But some say the yacht's promises of sustainability may not hold up to scrutiny.

The gigantic yacht — highlighted in a recent Luxury Launches article — belongs to Saudi billionaire Prince Turki bin Muqrin Al Saud. The six-deck behemoth, named Special One, is claimed to be the "largest sportfishing yacht in the world," measuring 171 feet long. While the idea of a personal yacht is already an example of living with excess, the yacht's features are pure overindulgence.

Luxury Launches reported that the standout feature of the yacht is an "audio system that redefines maritime entertainment." The yacht's audio system is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million.

"With over 150 custom-designed speakers strategically placed throughout the vessel, Special One is nothing short of a floating concert hall," the site wrote.

The boat also features an elevator and a 300-bottle wine cellar. Fishing features include a bolted-down fighting chair, a bait-and-tackle room, insulated cooler boxes, and 22 fishing rods. The yacht is built to accommodate up to 10 guests and nine crew members.

Though a clear example of excess, some climate-minded innovations exist on Special One. Interesting Engineering reported shipbuilding company Royal Huisman and yacht design studio Vripack used hydrotreated vegetable oil as the primary fuel source for the superyacht. HVO is a diesel fuel replacement made from vegetable oils and animal fats.

"This high-quality, clean-burning fuel not only reduces greenhouse gas emissions but also offers smoother engine operation," a press release provided to Interesting Engineering said.

Luxury Launches called HVO an "eco-friendly" alternative to marine fuel consumption. According to Oxfam, the average superyacht running on diesel releases 6,250 tons of planet-warming pollution per year. That's equal to a whopping 860 years of pollution for the average person.

However, some experts say HVO may not be as sustainable as promised. Burning HVO for fuel still releases nitrogen and other particulate matter into the atmosphere — just far less, at least, than diesel fuel options.

Additionally, HVO is often made of palm oil, whose production is extremely stressful on the environment, contributes to deforestation, and increases stress on land. Along with harming the planet, palm oil production is also linked to child and forced labor.

Ethical and sustainable concerns about HVO aside, Special One also has other special concerns, given its special features. All superyachts have outsized impacts on marine environments and human health by contributing to wastewater, noise, marine plastic, and light pollution. But with such a booming sound system, Special One's contribution to noise pollution is particularly concerning.

Experts say noise pollution can be as detrimental to health and well-being as air-based pollution. Studies show that noise pollution can cause a variety of health impacts, from hearing loss to sleep disorders, mental health problems, and developmental delays in children. At loud enough volumes on the open ocean, it could interfere with whale and dolphin communication. Noise pollution can even cause cardiovascular disease and high blood pressure. And the list goes on.

The idea of a personal yacht already pushes the boundaries of luxury. But Special One raises concerns about whether such indulgence can truly align with eco-conscious values — even with the best intentions.

