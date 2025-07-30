Mark Zuckerberg sparks outrage after adding 1,000 acres to mysterious compound: 'This kind of activity has got to stop'

"It's going to be a challenge for that to ever become public knowledge."

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg has again sparked outrage, this time for secretly snatching up hundreds of acres of land to add to his mysterious compound on the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i.

As Wired reported, the 962-acre acquisition was Zuckerberg's largest yet on the island. While the purchase price was not revealed publicly, experts estimated the value of the deal at roughly $65 million.

While Zuckerberg's massive land acquisitions and secretive construction projects have proved highly controversial among locals, he is hardly alone among the ultrawealthy.

According to Forbes, 37 billionaires collectively own 218,000 acres of Hawaiian land, which accounts for 11.1% of all privately owned land in the state.

"If our island has any hope of remaining Hawai'i, this kind of activity has got to stop," said Puali'i Rossi, a professor of Native Hawaiian studies at the Kauai Community College, according to Wired.

"Eventually Hawai'i isn't going to look like Hawai'i anymore — it's going to look like a resort community."

Parts of Zuckerberg's sprawling estate include burial grounds that hold the remains of local residents' ancestors.

Julian Ako, whose family has resided in the area for generations, endured months of back-and-forth conversations with Zuckerberg's representatives before he was allowed access to the grave sites of his great-grandmother and her brother, he told Wired.

Though Ako ultimately was able to register those sites with Hawai'i's Department of Land and Natural Resources, he believes Zuckerberg's land holds the remains of other ancestors that he has not been given the opportunity to locate and identify, Wired reported.

While law requires construction workers and others to disclose any discovery of human remains, Ako expressed concern that the compound's extreme secrecy, which includes the extensive use of non-disclosure agreements, would lead to discoveries being kept under wraps.

"If all the workers have signed these nondisclosure agreements, then basically they're sworn to silence," Ako, who serves on the Oahu Island Burial Council, told Wired.

"If they uncover iwi — or bones — it's going to be a challenge for that to ever become public knowledge, because they're putting their jobs in jeopardy."

Zuckerberg's massive purchase increased his total ownership of Kaua'i lands from around 1,400 acres to over 2,300 acres, or about 3.6 square miles, making him one of the largest landowners in the island state, per Wired.

Satellite imagery and public records requests have revealed the massive extent of the construction taking place at Zuckerberg's compound, which Wired estimated will cost upwards of $300 million to build and will be able to house at least 100 people once complete.

As Zuckerberg and other billionaires snatch up huge swathes of land, it drives up the price of housing for locals, making home ownership a financial impossibility for many native Kauaians.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg's $300-million compound includes massive structures, the construction of which has permanently altered the natural landscape while cutting off locals' access to ancestral burial sites.

The changes have left many natives contemplating the future of their beloved Kaua'i.

"Are we thinking about 100 years from now, what this island is going to look like?" Rossi asked.

