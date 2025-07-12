Mark Zuckerberg sparks outrage after adding $300 million mega-yacht to collection: 'Men with too much money'

Few things emblemize the exorbitant wealth of today's 1% like their mega-yachts and private jets. And Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently turned heads by adding another $300 million megayacht to his fleet.

TikTok influencer Brendan Fallis (@brendanfallis) recently shared a video of the 390-foot behemoth, which is named "Launchpad," sometimes styled as "LAUNCHPAD."

"A casual $30M per year to run," Fallis said. "Owning the Sicilian Sea right now."

But while Fallis seemed to have a mix of admiration and disgust for the exorbitant craft, commenters were firmly in one camp.

"I would [be] embarrassed to flaunt that much wealth knowing they are people starving," one said.

"Bro probably goes out on that once every six years," another pointed out.

Industry publication YachtWorld described Launchpad as a "$300 million-dollar Launchpad for controversy," as the boat has been drawing negative attention for several reasons. One of them is just how it was funded.

"He sold your personal information for that yacht," one commenter said.

But in addition to the resentment from Meta users — the vast majority of whom don't have a megayacht, or any yachts at all — there's been a lot of criticism for the pure exorbitance and corresponding pollution generated by the vessel.

Launchpad travels with its support vessel, Wingman, a $30 million support ship that's 220 feet long and outfitted with a helipad, a dive center and decompression chamber, smaller boat docks, and more.

"Looks very environmentally friendly," one person said sarcastically.

Indeed, Launchpad recently docked in the town of Longyearbyen in Norway, which is the northernmost year-round human settlement. Considering that the town is actively facing threats from melting glaciers due to global heating, climate activists protested the megayacht's arrival.

"If he thinks he can come to one of the most threatened and fragile places in the world with two yachts (while one of them emits 40 tons of CO2 per hour), without being criticised, he's thinking wrong," activist group Arctic Climate Action Svalbard (@arcticclimateaction) posted.

The frustration against what one commenter described as "America's oligarchs" has been mounting in recent years, particularly regarding the disparate amounts of pollution they emit. This is because, in addition to the massive mansions they own, their private jets and yachts generate exponentially more pollution and toxic emissions than other means of travel.

The numbers are astonishing. Research from Oxfam International found that the use of superyachts and jets by Europe's wealthiest citizens emits "more carbon pollution in a week than the world's poorest 1% emits in a lifetime." Similarly, the Guardian described owning a megayacht as committing "climate vandalism."

There have been increasing calls for more significant regulation and taxation on these planet-harming possessions of the uber-wealthy — or, as one TikTok commenter described them, "men with too much money" — but their pollution isn't set to disappear anytime soon, truly.

However, choosing to support sustainable businesses and vote for climate-minded candidates is an excellent way to make your voice heard. And while one voice alone may feel insignificant, the collective power of consumer and civic action cannot be understated.






