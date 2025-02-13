Residents confront $250 million megayacht making its way to popular tourist spot off Hawaii's coast: 'We're very concerned'

Residents of Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi's fifth-largest island, are increasingly wary of megayachts lingering along their coastline and creating undesirable damage and spikes in tourism.

A group confronted the crew of a $250 million, 387-foot yacht after its passengers tried to access Kaunakakai Wharf via dinghy.

As SFGate reported, commercial real estate businessman Stephen Orenstein owns the yacht.

Native activists are concerned about Molokaʻi suffering from the impacts of tourism that other Hawaiian islands have experienced. Massive ships carrying crowds of people put Molokaʻi at risk of over-tourism and coral reef damage due to their large anchors.

"We told them that we're very concerned about who's coming to Molokaʻi, especially when they come on a $250 million boat," said one longtime Native Hawaiian activist and Molokaʻi resident.

Many locals desire to keep Molokaʻi authentic and free from out-of-control tourism. They are also concerned that several high-profile billionaires, including Mark Zuckerberg, own land in Hawaiʻi.

Meanwhile, oversized luxury yachts pose significant dangers to the natural environment in the islands.

When one 94-foot yacht crashed into the Maui coastline, it caused extensive damage to over 19,400 square feet of coral reef. After the boat was unstuck from the reef, it sank further down, causing even more damage.

Billionaires' obsessions with yachts are prime examples of excessive, planet-damaging behavior that harms natural habitats and local communities.

Mega- and superyachts have huge pollution footprints — as much as 1,500 times more than a standard car, the Guardian reported. They release harmful gases into the air and generate excessive waste, compromising air and ocean water quality.

Fortunately, innovators are developing more sustainable solar-powered yacht alternatives, like the Silent 120 Explorer.

Meanwhile, vacationing responsibility means choosing low-impact travel options and being mindful of delicate ecosystems that need our protection.

In SFGate's Facebook post sharing the news in Molokaʻi, one social media user wrote, "They want visitors to understand and respect their culture, and so preserve it. If one doesn't want to make the effort, why can't one just go somewhere else?"

Someone else commented, "Have some respect for these people protecting what they've got, and be aware of the history."

