Scientists discover worrisome threat lurking beneath Hawaii's iconic Waikiki Beach: 'Could fail sooner than we anticipated'

Waikīkī is famous for its gorgeous, tourist-packed beaches. But a new study suggests a hidden and dangerous problem: The storm drainage system that keeps the area safe from flooding may be on the brink of failure, and much sooner than experts had expected.

What's happening?

Researchers at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa have found that the combination of severe rain events and rising sea levels could lead to catastrophic drainage failures in Waikīkī as soon as 2050.

According to their computer simulations, 100% of the outfalls of the Waikīkī storm drainage system are expected to fail by mid-century. This could lead to widespread flooding and backflow of contaminated water from the Ala Wai Canal.

"Including rainfall events in our models showed that Waikīkī's drainage infrastructure could fail sooner than we anticipated," said Chloe Obara, the study's lead author.

Over 75% of Waikīkī's storm drains are connected to the Ala Wai Canal, a body of water already known to carry pollutants. When the system fails, that water could wash back into the streets, posing serious health and safety concerns for residents and visitors alike.

Why is this draining issue concerning?

Waikīkī is a major economic engine for Hawai'i. Flooded roads and contaminated stormwater could disrupt tourism and create long-term environmental health hazards. While flooding is nothing new, scientists stress that human-caused pollution from dirty energy sources is fueling rising sea levels and making extreme weather events more dangerous.

The study also demonstrates a bigger issue: Many models for coastal flooding overlook the added stress of intense rainfall. As rainfall becomes more frequent and intense, cities across the U.S. could face similar infrastructure failures if drainage systems aren't upgraded.

What's being done about the drainage problem?

The researchers hope their findings will help local officials and planners better prepare for the changes ahead. Management tactics like pumped drainage systems and stricter controls on runoff could all help Waikīkī weather the coming storms.

In the U.S., organizations and programs across the nation are developing ways to fight back against extreme weather. For example, New York's Bluebelt program utilizes natural drainage corridors and improves upon them to better handle stormwater runoff.

For individuals, home improvements like installing solar panels with battery storage can boost resilience during severe weather. EnergySage offers a free platform to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

And for those who want to dig deeper, learning about and understanding the critical climate issues happening across the world is the first step toward solving them.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







