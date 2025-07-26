Mark Zuckerberg sparks backlash after $300 million superyacht is spotted off US coast: 'Look what all your data got him'

A TikTok video showing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's superyacht is making people quite mad.

The clip shared by John Gregoriou (@johnnygregoriou) shows a huge white yacht cruising near Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

This huge, luxurious vehicle is reportedly Zuckerberg's 390-foot-long vessel, Launchpad, which is said to have cost around $300 million to build and a further $30 million a year to maintain.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, it comes with its own support yacht called Wingman.

So, yes, people were kind of frustrated.

Private yachts are some of the biggest carbon polluters on the planet, and most billionaires treat them like toys, even though they harm the environment.

Regular people are being told to bike more and recycle, while some of the richest keep living large with seemingly little concern for what the consequences are. We're dealing with a huge double standard here.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has been criticized over their carbon footprint, either. Private jets, mega-mansions, and now superyachts all come with huge environmental costs, and they don't seem to be going anywhere in celebrity circles.

But moments like this can also serve as reminders that real climate solutions aren't just about individual choices; they're about changing systems and holding the biggest polluters accountable.

People in the comments weren't exactly cheering. One viewer said, "Look what all your data got him."

Another joked, "I see he really cares about climate change."

So, what can we do? Well, we can always try to persuade Mark to avoid using his yacht by commenting on his posts, but this is probably not the best use of our time.

If we want to go for something more practical, there are other things to focus on, like supporting brands and investments committed to eco-friendly initiatives and staying informed on what pollution does to our planet.

