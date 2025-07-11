Mark Zuckerberg sparks backlash after recent travels in massive superyacht — here's what's happening

Launchpad's marine diesel engines gobble up 500 to 1,000 gallons of fuel per hour at cruising speeds.

It's hard to miss Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 387-foot superyacht, along with its 200+ foot support vessel. Recently sighted in the Gulf of Corinth, as detailed by Marine Insight, the "LAUNCHPAD," as it's known, is a constant source of controversy.

Considering Zuckerberg's 2017 Harvard speech urging graduates to combat a rising global temperature, and Meta's assurances of the same effort, it's difficult to square that with a superyacht.

Launchpad's marine diesel engines gobble up 500 to 1,000 gallons of fuel per hour — or more at cruising speeds, according to a Voz Media estimate, based on the engine specifications. Burning diesel produces about 10,180 grams of carbon per gallon, according to the EPA.

Sulfur and nitrogen oxide pollutants are also released. It's not exactly an Earth-friendly combination. Toss in the LAUNCHPAD's support vessel, "WINGMAN," and the issue is compounded.

Zuckerberg's superyacht recently made waves in Arctic waters, generating protests in Longyearbyen. If a billionaire with investments, superyachts, and jets puts out more pollution in under two hours than the average human being can in a lifetime (as Oxfam has estimated is possible), what is everyone else supposed to do?

A 2019 Oxfam report revealed that the richest 1% are responsible for 16% of global consumption pollution. That sounds rough, but it leaves 84%.

Focusing on cutting meat consumption, advocating for causes, voting, living efficiently instead of obsessively, and calling out hypocrisy are all ideals everyone else can embrace.

Better home insulation, solar panel installation, pushing for tax incentives for renewables, living smaller, recycling, prioritizing public transport, and highlighting the disconnect on social media platforms are small when taken individually, but add up over time.

The superyachts may be late to the party, but public pressure is pushing the industry toward reducing pollution and diesel consumption. The Clear Ocean Pact is one result, leading to more renewable energy alternatives in the yacht industry.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.