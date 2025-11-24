Automaker Lucid sparks buzz after unveiling updated model with impressive features: 'The best option'

It will add to the ever-growing attractive list of fully electric vehicles.

The Lucid Gravity Touring SUV is finally ready to get off the ground as a lower-cost all-electric vehicle option from the carmaker.

Electrek reported positive momentum for the new variant after Lucid's somewhat discouraging third-quarter earnings call in early November. The carmaker's interim CEO Marc Winterhoff acknowledged that Gravity production was "not where we want to be" and that the brand faced "extraordinary headwinds." Those challenges included sourcing magnets, aluminum, and chips.

Photo Credit: Lucid Motors

Despite that, the head of communications for Lucid, Nick Twork, confirmed on X on Nov. 6 that the Gravity Touring is expected to begin deliveries in December. While full specs for the vehicle weren't out as of mid-November, probably the most important data point is its lower starting retail price of $79,900.

It's still a luxury-level price that is out of reach for a lot of prospective buyers, but Lucid's cars have been elite EVs beyond the luxury trim, and that makes it $15,000 cheaper than the Gravity Grand Touring variant, which has wowed in testing by outperforming the iconic Chevy Corvette Z06. As Electrek noted, the Grand trim doesn't compromise on range, at up to 450 miles, nor cargo space, with more room than the Ford Explorer.

If the Gravity Touring — with its lower starting price — can come even close to the Grand's specs, it will add to the ever-growing attractive list of fully electric vehicles. EVs offer drivers a host of advantages over gas vehicles, including reduced routine maintenance, no tailpipe pollution, and the potential for massive savings by avoiding fuel.

All these savings can come in handy if you're considering ponying up for Lucid's premium but pricey offerings. Commenters on Electrek discussed the news and Lucid's positioning in the EV market.

"I'd still probably take a Rivian in that market as I prefer the styling and off-road capabilities, but if you want something more (sub)urban-oriented, the Gravity's about the best option," one commenter opined.

"Still hoping they offer a shorter-range Pure version and knock another $8k or so off the price," another reader shared. "A 300-mile-range RWD is all many people want."

