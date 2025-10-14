New Tesla owner breaks down difference in bills after switching from gas car: 'Basically paying off my car'

"Was it worth it buying an EV over a gas-powered car? Absolutely."

A new Tesla driver on TikTok broke down his cost savings in the first month of driving his electric vehicle, and the numbers were incredibly enticing.

HapaThunder (@hapathunder) purchased a Tesla Model 3 and kept a close eye on stats from the moment he drove off the lot.

"So, I've owned and have been driving my Tesla for a month now. Let's check out the charging stats," Jason begins, with his background a visual of then-current usage data for his first month as a Tesla driver.

Jason charged his Model 3 for 882 kilowatt-hours, noting that 92% of this charging occurred at work at no cost to him. Consequently, he spent a grand total of $24 on fueling his new car.

Although his use of a free charging perk at the office certainly increased those savings, the length of Jason's commute was significant. Later in the clip, he disclosed that he drove a staggering 130 miles per day (600 per week) and had previously spent $400 a month on gas.

Jason didn't mention pairing his EV with solar panels, but installing solar panels is another energy cost-saving hack — particularly as electricity costs soar with no end in sight.

As Jason's video emphasized, switching to an EV often pays off instantly. In the first month of EV ownership, he realized that the $400 a month he no longer had to spend on gas functionally offset the payment for his brand-new Model 3.

"The gas that I'm saving is basically paying off my car, so was it worth it buying an EV over a gas-powered car? Absolutely," he concludes.

Commenters, some of whom became interested in a new EV, agreed.

"I'm thinking about it, I drive about 50-100 miles a day on average … My monthly payment would be the same or less than gas," a user surmised.

"My commute is anywhere between 120-180, depending. There's superchargers at work … hmm," another commented.

"I bought one for work. The gas savings plus the standard mileage write-off is crazy," a third concurred.

