Jaw-dropping test shows next-gen EV put modern sports car to shame: 'It was a beast'

The Lucid Gravity SUV, a new American electric vehicle, has set a dazzling mark, outperforming the iconic Corvette sports car.

Electrek compared the two cars to reveal that the Lucid Gravity SUV not only has far more interior space than the Chevrolet Corvette Z06, but it is also faster than most sports cars.

"The Grand Touring trim has up to 845 horsepower, good for a 0 to 60 miles-per-hour sprint in just 3.4 seconds," Electrek reported.

Indeed, SUVs are not built for speed, given their size. Thus, this performance indicator is particularly exceptional. Additionally, the Lucid Gravity has up to 450 miles of driving range, with extra-fast charging speeds.

As it's an electric vehicle, drivers are also spending far less on refueling. It has been estimated that drivers can save up to $1,500 a year on operation and maintenance costs.

Switching to solar panels can further enhance the money-saving advantages. EnergySage's tools enable customers to analyze solar panel quotes and save money, and information about available incentives can reduce installation costs by up to $10,000.

Car and Driver explained that the EV impressed in more ways than one: "It was a beast in every acceleration metric."

The car could reach 30 mph in 1.4 seconds, 70 mph in 3.7 seconds, and 100 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Unparalleled performance from electric vehicles can trigger a shift for more motorists to turn towards a sustainable lifestyle.

In 2024, the sales of electric vehicles worldwide reached 17.1 million, according to the International Energy Agency, marking a significant increase of 25% compared to previous years.

In addition to the economic advantages for consumers, there are environmental benefits from the mass turn to this form of travel.

EVs can encourage a drastic decrease in the air pollution typically produced by combustion engine vehicles. Pollution is further decreased as the energy grid relies increasingly on renewable sources to create electricity, and EVs can even be charged using clean solar energy.

Dave Vanderwerp, the impressed testing director who drove the Lucid Gravity, told Electrek that the vehicle "gets a sort of second wave of thrust starting around 60 mph."

