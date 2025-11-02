Automaker Lucid sparks excitement with announcement about long-awaited vehicle: 'There has been great anticipation'

"It can handle even the most challenging conditions."

An electric vehicle manufacturer has turned heads following the official launch of its highly anticipated SUV in Canada.

In a press release, Lucid Motors announced that deliveries of its Lucid Gravity Grand Touring have finally begun throughout Canada.

Starting at CA$134,500 (US$96,000), the SUV isn't exactly budget-friendly for everybody. But with nearly 450 miles of estimated range on a single charge, drivers could find themselves saving some extra cash in the long run.

"There has been great anticipation for the Lucid Gravity in Canada," said Erwin Raphael, vice president of revenue at Lucid Group. "It offers space for up to seven adults and their luggage. It can handle even the most challenging conditions, making it ideal for extended road trips."

EVs produce no tailpipe pollution — they don't even have a tailpipe. That means they release no air pollution and don't degrade air quality when out on the road. This can go a long way toward cooling the planet, reducing health risks for its inhabitants, and cutting down reliance on the dirty fuels used to power gas-guzzling cars.

One of the biggest barriers to EV adoption is the perceived lack of charging infrastructure. With widespread vandalism to charging stations and limited options in some regions, drivers can experience a number of challenges when trying to charge their vehicles.

However, Lucid has attempted to tackle this issue by giving each Gravity SUV access to the Tesla Supercharger network.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring comes equipped with a 123-kilowatt-hour, liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery. It is part of its 926-volt powertrain and enables the vehicle to achieve a fast charging speed of up to 400 kilowatts on 1,000-volt charging equipment.

Whether you own a luxury electric SUV or any other EV, charging your vehicle at home can be significantly cheaper than using public chargers, resulting in hundreds in annual savings.

To save even more money, EV drivers can pair their home charging station with solar panels. Not only can this dramatically increase the savings associated with EV ownership, but charging with your own energy can be more dependable than relying on the grid.

