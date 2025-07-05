Politician faces backlash over apparently hypocritical behavior: 'Complete waste of money'

Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the United Kingdom since 2024, is under fire for using a private jet.

In a post that has now gone viral on X, Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) shared several images of Starmer boarding a private jet. Kaur captioned the post by writing: "Nothing screams 'working class' quite like a private jet."

Nothing screams "working class" quite like a private jet. pic.twitter.com/C7mEzTEIl4 — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) June 3, 2025

GB News reported that Starmer has spent £102,000 (almost $140,000) on domestic flights since taking office. This is in direct opposition to the stance that Starmer and his team have maintained when they criticized opposing politicians for the same thing.

Regardless of who is to blame, the core issue remains that many high-profile celebrities and politicians consistently take private planes for short journeys.

The regular use of private planes for travel is extremely damaging to our atmosphere. Rather than taking a commercial flight or even a car if the destination is close enough, Starmer and others like him would be contributing to fewer gas-guzzling jets in the sky.

Instead, they opt for convenience and time efficiency. The more private jets are used, the more fuel is burned and pollution is sent into our atmosphere. Plane engines are a massive contributor to the deterioration of our ozone layer.

As demand for these vessels continues to be high among the wealthy, more nonbiodegradable materials are used to make them.

This situation is especially disheartening because Great Britain is a relatively small island geographically. There should be no reason for the prime minister to need that many flights domestically.

"Complete waste of money," one user commented under GB News' online report of the story.

A similar sentiment was shared on X, with several British individuals chiming in to share their thoughts. "Nothing screams 'Net Zero' like a private jet," a user remarked.

"They are all hypocrites," another user stated.

