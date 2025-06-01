Justin and Hailey Bieber spark backlash after images surface from over-the-top getaway: 'Did they really take a private jet?'

The drive would have been only two hours or less.

It's not uncommon for celebrities to find alternate means of transportation to avoid the general public. Whether it's for a safety reason, personal preference, or speed, money provides them options that the general public does not have — such as private jets.

However, the choice of using private jets — over tour buses and limos — has risen astronomically since 2019, according to a study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One such celebrity couple, Justin and Hailey Bieber, even owns a private jet and was caught using it recently, which angered fans. Their anger was not because the celebrities avoided autographs at the airport; it was because they used the plane to fly from Palm Springs to Los Angeles, when the drive would have been only two hours or less and under 100 miles in distance.

In the r/HaileyBaldwinSnark subreddit, one Reddit user shared a photo of the couple boarding the private jet and wrote, "Did they really take a private jet just to go from Palm Springs to L.A.? So wasteful if they did."

In 2023, the total carbon pollution from private jets totaled more than 16.5 million tons, which is more than the 60 million people in Tanzania emitted that year, according to the Guardian. Considering that private jets are only used by .003% of the world's population, as noted by the outlet, the carbon pollution used is unnecessary and avoidable.

What's even more unfortunate is that 900,000 of the flights counted in the study were for less than 31 miles, and that 69% of the flights originated in the U.S. Larger private jets are also known to produce more carbon pollution in an hour than the average citizen does in a year.

While eliminating all private jets could be a big benefit for the environment, a free government cannot enforce such a policy. However, encouraging regulations on the length of trips and the number of passengers could greatly reduce the carbon footprint of this extraordinarily privileged option of transportation.

Redditors were quick to show how they really felt in the comments. "Straight up disgusting," one user commented.

"It's just gross for folks to take private jets while the planet is burning," another user wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.











