Massive $7 billion order for private jets raises eyebrows: 'This report presents further proof ...'

by Robert Crow
"They are clinging to their private jets and oil profits ..."

Photo Credit: iStock

Flexjet has submitted one of the largest orders ever for private jets, turning an investment worth billions of dollars into one of the most environmentally damaging methods of transportation.

The company, which offers "fractional ownership" of jets — allowing users to purchase a share of a jet for a set amount of time — placed an order with Embraer Executive Jets that is valued at up to $7 billion. The deal guarantees Flexjet 182 new aircraft, with options for 30 more and an extended service agreement, Forbes reported.

The vast majority of these new aircraft will be Praetors, which is Embraer's larger model.

The move is seen as a positive for the ultrawealthy, who are the typical users of private aviation. It's less encouraging, however, for those who care about the changing climate.

Commercial aviation is responsible for about 4% of global heat-trapping gases, which pollute the air and cause rising temperatures. Private jets typically have only a handful of people on board and often fly short distances (about half of flights were 310 miles or less), making it the most energy-intensive form of flying.

Private jets still make up a small portion of the total commercial-aviation landscape, but the sector is growing rapidly. A study published in Nature found that pollution from private flights increased by 46% between 2019 and 2023.

"This report presents further proof that billionaires are causing the climate crisis," Jonathan Westin, executive director of the Climate Organizing Hub, told PBS. "They are clinging to their private jets and oil profits while regular people see increasing floods, hurricanes, and wildfires."

Fortunately, while some companies are actively making Earth more polluted with their aviation decisions, others are working toward solutions.

There are also promising developments in the private sector for aviation's future. Several companies are developing hybrid or fully electric aircraft, with test flights proving successful. One is looking at how to turn polluted air from a cement factory into cleaner jet fuel.

