Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo's $73 million private jet spark outrage online: 'If vanity was a person'

Owning a private jet may be a luxury dream for some people. Yet that dream comes with a disturbingly high environmental impact, as private jets are notoriously unsustainable and inefficient.

An example is Cristiano Ronaldo's $73 million private jet, which some might call the definition of excess and waste.

As GQ India reported, Ronaldo's jet is among the fastest in the world. Its cabin has three living areas and fits up to 19 passengers. He also customized the exterior with his initials and silhouette.

The Portuguese professional soccer player is one of the wealthiest athletes in the world and lives a lavish lifestyle.

In the celebrity world, he's certainly not alone in using a private jet as a luxury mode of transportation. Yet other famous figures, such as Disney heiress and documentary producer Abigail Disney, have called for a ban on private jets because of the excessive air pollution they cause for non-essential travel.

Studies show that private jets pollute the environment five to 14 times more per passenger than commercial flights and 50 times more than trains.

Greenpeace promotes a global ban on private jets because of their disproportionate carbon footprint and for being emblematic of inequity, waste, and unsustainability.

The Ronaldo example is just one of many public displays of wealth flaunted with excessive, planet-damaging behavior. High-profile celebrities can do their part to curb planet-overheating pollution by setting a sustainable example and being positive and meaningful influencers.

Whether rich and famous or not, there are countless options for traveling more sustainably, such as making your next car an electric vehicle and choosing eco-friendly vacation destinations.

Social media users shared their anger with Ronaldo's over-the-top jet in a Reddit post to r/aviation.

"If vanity was a person," one user commented.

"Excess money," a Facebook user wrote on a post about the jet in Cristiano Ronaldo Lovers.

