Billionaire sparks outrage after docking colossal yacht near public waterfront: 'Disgusting display of wealth'

"The Succession theme plays every time I look at this picture."

The name of American Eagle Outfitters CEO Jay Schottenstein's superyacht might be "Just J's," but it got straight Fs from Redditors.

Someone shared photos of the massive yacht docked at Lakeshore to the r/toronto community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Just J's is a 200-foot yacht worth $75M with yearly operational costs of around $7 million, per SuperYachtFan. Some other features of the ornate yacht are an elevator, two Caterpillar diesel engines, and accommodations for nearly 30 people, including crew.

That should be enough for Schottenstein and his family, but they also own an older, more compact 102-foot yacht that is for local use, according to SuperYachtFan.

Redditors were not on board with the opulence on display.

"It's definitely a reasonable purchase by a normal person who has the same struggles as the rest of us," one sarcastically wrote.

Another quipped: "You guys don't get it, we couldn't possibly tax the rich more, they just don't have any more money to give!"

The inequality of wealth that Redditors are pointing out also extends to the ultrawealthy's disproportionate impact on the planet, as the New York Times detailed.

The diesel engines of these yachts add to the mounting toll of carbon pollution that heats the planet with dangerous consequences.

Oxfam found that 23 of the largest superyachts had an average annual carbon footprint of 5,672 tons. That equates to the amount of pollution it would take the average person 860 years to produce.

The environmental damage doesn't stop at that remarkable pollution, though. As Bloomberg explained, the massive vessels are also responsible for wastewater, noise and light pollution, and exhaust that has led some to call them a form of "ecocide."

Superyachts are among the most visible signs of excess from the ultrarich. Ones owned by Mark Zuckerberg, Roman Abramovich, and Jeff Bezos have also sparked outrage.

Redditors had more to say about the unwelcome appearance of Just J's in Toronto.

"Disgusting display of wealth," one commented.

"The Succession theme plays every time I look at this picture," another shared.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.