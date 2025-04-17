Onlooker sparks outrage after spotting massive yacht docked in local bay: 'Should be seized'

A Reddit post of a massive boat, or yacht, docked in a bay caused a commotion among viewers, mostly due to the dire environmental implications of the ship.

The yachting industry has been tied to severe environmental issues, especially causing pollution by burning dirty fuels like diesel, which pollute the air and water and cause temperature increases to the planet, harming animals, the ocean, and humans alike.

Furthermore, yachts and superyachts are frequently interpreted by onlookers as wasteful, excessive spending by the wealthy, with little to no regard for the effects they have on the Earth.

The Redditor who shared the post said, "Heard there was a big boat in the bay, so I walked to the dock and took a pic."

The photo shows a massive yacht near a small bay, with smaller boats in the background that the large ship appears to tower over in size.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a screenshot from a marine vessel site the OP shared, the ship is named "Stardust" and is said to be anchored where it sits in the photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The issue of anchoring huge ships in bays is an ongoing challenge. According to a study by Nature, "The commonplace anchoring of high-tonnage ships causes a substantial geomorphological footprint on the seabed outside marine ports globally."

The study explained that both the act of keeping the large ships in one place, as well as the physical damage caused by the anchor itself being dragged along the seabed, are harmful to the ecosystems within and nearby the bays.

Some viewers of the post focused on the alarmingly rising statistics about orca mortality caused by ships.

One comment said, "Alert the orcas!"

Another said, "I hope the orcas sink it."

With the negative effects on the air and water by ships like Stardust, the anger expressed by these Redditers comes as little surprise. These comments bring up discussions about regulations and legal enforcement to further protect the seas.

Another comment said, "The thing should be seized by the Feds."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.