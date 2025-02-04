A two-year mystery surrounds one of the world's most opulent superyachts: 'Floating fortress' noticed in private marina

"That money could have been spent researching and developing sustainable or at least efficient tech and practices."

A superyacht dubbed the "floating fortress" because of its robust security features has been anchored in a private marina in the Turkish resort town of Marmaris for years, and it shows no signs of moving, according to Türkiye Today.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, the former owner of Chelsea Football Club, moved his $618.5 million yacht, officially named Eclipse, into the Mediterranean marina in 2022 following sanctions from the European Union and the United Kingdom, the publication explained.

Both the EU and the UK alleged that Abramovich had connections to Vladimir Putin's regime, which initiated an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Abramovich pushed back against the claims, but the sanctions remained.

While Abramovich's representatives say he no longer owns the yacht, the Telegraph reported that locals have spotted him in the area. The 553-foot-long Eclipse features multiple swimming pools, a movie theatre, 18 guest cabins, and housing for 70 staff members.

Yet its "paparazzi-repelling laser systems," two helicopter pads, and missile defense technology helped the superyacht earn its "floating fortress" moniker, per Türkiye Today, which noted it is uncertain when the vessel will once again take to the seas.

Nonetheless, having one fewer superyacht sailing the waters is a boon. While emerging superyachts could transition to more sustainable fuels and reduce their environmental impact by building with recycled materials, traditional vessels are notoriously polluting, producing more carbon in a single year than many small countries.

In October, Oxfam International issued a scathing critique of the world's 50 richest billionaires, suggesting their activities — in particular private jet and superyacht usage, along with polluting investments — have contributed to millions of excess deaths, trillions of dollars in economic losses, and the loss of crops that would've fed almost 900,000 people between 1990 and 2023.

However, while the Eclipse isn't guzzling as much fuel as it would if sailing on the seas — and using all of its features, like the mini-submarines — it is important to note that it isn't exactly shut down. Luxurylaunches reported that the fortress burns through one ton of diesel every day as part of its maintenance, including keeping the air-conditioning running around the clock to prevent damage from sea mist.

In the r/ABoringDystopia community, some Redditors expressed their anger in a thread discussing the report, including one person who called the superyacht waste "grotesque."

"That money could have been spent researching and developing sustainable or at least efficient tech and practices," they added.

