Outraged locals sound off after massive vessel lingers in public waters: 'What an ostentatious display'

While we all do our best to look after the environment, the carelessness of the mega-wealthy can be confoundingly on display.

On a post to the r/YachtPorn subreddit, a picture showed an enormous yacht cruising by the coast of Ibiza.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor said, "Saw this last week in Ibiza. In person, the lights made it look fake, or like AI." They concluded their post by asking if anyone could identify the particular ship.

Comments highlighted that it was the Lady Lara 91-meter luxury yacht, with many people admiring the beauty of the ship.

The Lady Lara accommodates 12 guests in eight suites, with up to 27 crew members. It boasts a "dance floor, beauty salon, movie theatre, spa, elevator, underwater lights, beach club, and gym," according to Yacht Charter Fleet. However, a week onboard this yacht will set you back at least $1.4 million, so it is not exactly the most accessible holiday destination.

Not only is it a form of transportation that only the ultra-wealthy can afford, but these ships also have a severely negative impact on the planet. A superyacht releases 1,500 times more pollution than an average family car over the course of a year.

While the mega-wealthy enjoy jaunts on their enormous ships or private jets, they cause massive damage to the environment. A billionaire emits 1 million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Beyond this, the wealthiest 10% of Americans are responsible for 40% of the country's pollution.

While it is important that we all do our bit to protect the planet, it is, in a way, more crucial that the mega-wealthy take accountability for their planet-harming ways.

One Redditor seemed impressed with the photo and said: "An absolute favourite, such amazing lines. She's been there all summer."

However, one user who appeared to find the megayacht more distasteful commented: "What an ostentatious display."

