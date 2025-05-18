Lawmakers take bold action in fight against dangerous growths threatening Hawai'i's beauty: 'Keep paradise, paradise'

"We have to step up our game."

Hawai'i has taken a massive step in repelling invasive species and pests that have posed a threat to the state.

On May 2, the Hawai'i State Senate and House of Representatives passed House Bill 427. The legislation was created in an effort to bolster the state's biosecurity system in order to combat invasive species that have plagued the state and its valuable agriculture industry.

As part of HB 427, the newly renamed Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity will be able to declare a biosecurity emergency under certain conditions.

Following this declaration, the Department and the Governor may take "certain actions to prevent the establishment or spread of pests and prohibited or restricted organisms."

Senator Mike Gabbard viewed the increase in biosecurity as a positive for the state.

"We have to step up our game in keeping these critters and invasive plants out of our islands, so we can keep paradise, paradise," he said, per Big Island Now.

However, Representative Scot Matayoshi spoke out against what he called "a mistake" in the bill. Matayoshi argued against the limitations of liabilities section in part three of the bill. He questioned the idea that utility companies could not be economically liable for wildfires. Because of this, he announced his opposition to HB 427.

"I think we are not doing our job as legislators here in this body," Matayoshi said.

Hawai'i is perhaps most notable for its pineapple and taro farms. The state boasts 99% of the country's pineapple acreage and 96% of the taro acreage. Hawai'i is also home to major agricultural products, including coffee, papayas, macadamia nuts, and a variety of other fruits and vegetables.

Former House Finance Chair Kyle T. Yamashita also applauded the passing of the bill.

"By increasing resources for biosecurity through this bill, we are ensuring that Hawai'i can continue to thrive as a leading agricultural state while protecting our natural resources from the growing threat of invasive species," Yamashita told Big Island Now.

Invasive species can often pose a significant threat to agriculture by reducing crop yields, harming livestock, and spreading novel diseases.

Representative Kirstin Kahaloa viewed the passing of HB 427 as a step in the right direction.

"This bill empowers rapid response, improves coordination, and provides the tools we need to keep invasive species out of our islands," noted Kahaloa, per Big Island Now.

"With over $36 million in funding secured across the bill and the state biennium budget, Hawai'i is sending a clear message: we are serious about biosecurity, and we are ready to lead the nation in protecting our natural and agricultural resources."

