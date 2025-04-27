Officials issue urgent warning after dangerous species discovered in forest reserve: 'A big threat to our quality of life'

If left unchecked, this could derail conservation efforts in native forests and cost the state millions.

For the first time ever, little fire ants have been found in a forest reserve in Hawaiʻi, and officials say the impacts could ripple far beyond the trails.

Painful stings and long-term threats to pets, wildlife, and even tourism, this infestation is already pretty concerning.

What's happening?

In February, a hiker in Hauʻula Forest Reserve reported being bitten while on the Ma'akua Ridge-Papali Trail, as reported by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

After testing a sample with peanut butter on a stick (a standard technique for tracking invasive ants), scientists confirmed it was the little fire ant, or Wasmannia auropunctata. It's the first time these ants have been found in an Oʻahu forest reserve.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources immediately closed part of the area, including Hunting Unit C, to begin treatment. Officials say the effort to fully contain and remove the ants could take more than a year.

"This little ant is a big threat to our quality of life and native plants and animals," said Marigold Zoll of DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife, per the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Why are invasive species concerning?

Little fire ants are an invasive species known for forming large colonies in trees, potted plants, and even electrical boxes, not just dirt mounds like other ants. When disturbed, they sting, and the welts can last for weeks (ouch). In pets, especially our beloved cats and dogs, repeated exposure can lead to permanent eye damage or even blindness.

But it's not just physical pain. These ants can drive people out of backyards, parks, and trails. They can harm native birds and other native plants and wildlife. And they spread fast. According to the Hawai'i Ant Lab, a single colony can quickly multiply, making early detection and treatment crucial.

If left unchecked, this could derail conservation efforts in native forests and cost the state millions in long-term management. The impact on tourism, agriculture, and everyday life could be significant.

What's being done to preserve the ecosystem?

DLNR, the Hawaiʻi Ant Lab, and the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee are asking residents in the Hauʻula area to test their yards using a simple peanut butter and chopstick method. If ants are found, they'll help guide safe treatment plans.

On a larger scale, statewide efforts to prevent the spread of invasive species — including public testing kits and educational outreach — are already underway.

For now, being aware, reporting sightings, and following biosecurity tips, such as checking plants before moving them, are key steps anyone in Hawaiʻi can take. Other invasive species efforts, such as artificial intelligence-powered tracking and community-led native plant restoration, show how important and possible early action can be.

Stopping the spread now means keeping trails open, forests healthy, and communities secure in the long run.

