Officials declare 'urgent' threat as invasive species never before seen in North America is discovered: 'A serious challenge'

"Requires coordinated action and a long-term commitment."

by Leslie Sattler
Photo Credit: California Department of Fish and Wildlife

A tiny invasive species no bigger than a paper clip is causing concerns across Northern California's waterways. Golden mussels, never before seen in North America until October, have been discovered clinging to equipment in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, reported SFGate.

These caramel-colored mollusks from China and Southeast Asia were likely introduced by international shipping vessels and have already spread to multiple California water bodies, including the San Luis Reservoir.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a plan to stop these little invaders, calling them an "urgent invasive species threat."

"The discovery of golden mussels in California is a serious challenge that requires coordinated action and a long-term commitment," CDFW Director Charlton Bonham said in a news release, per SFGate.

Like invasive plants that outcompete native vegetation, these aquatic invaders disrupt the natural balance of our ecosystems. They form dense colonies that can clog pipes, damage boat motors, and disrupt drinking water infrastructure that two-thirds of California residents depend on.

The financial impact could be substantial. According to officials, removing these mussels requires "costly removal to maintain operational function" of water systems that serve millions of people.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

This situation mirrors the challenges homeowners face when dealing with invasive plants in their yards. Native landscaping is a solution with several benefits for your wallet and the planet.

Native plants typically need less water than non-native options, helping you conserve water and lower your monthly bills. They also require less maintenance, saving you time and money on lawn care.

You can choose from options such as buffalo grass, which needs minimal watering once established, or try a clover lawn that stays green with little effort. Xeriscaping with drought-resistant plants works well in drier climates, while native wildflower gardens attract essential pollinators.

These pollinators help maintain our food supply, creating a healthier ecosystem that benefits everyone. Replacing even part of your lawn with natives can make a difference.

If you're a boater, you can help protect California's waterways by following the "clean, drain, dry" rule for your watercraft between launches. This simple step prevents hitchhiking mussels from spreading to new locations.

If you spot any suspicious shells, you can report them by sending photos to the CDFW's invasive species program through its website or by calling its hotline at 866-440-9530.

