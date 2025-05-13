Officials declare 'urgent' threat as invasive species never before seen in North America is discovered: 'A serious challenge'

A tiny invasive species no bigger than a paper clip is causing concerns across Northern California's waterways. Golden mussels, never before seen in North America until October, have been discovered clinging to equipment in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, reported SFGate.

These caramel-colored mollusks from China and Southeast Asia were likely introduced by international shipping vessels and have already spread to multiple California water bodies, including the San Luis Reservoir.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife released a plan to stop these little invaders, calling them an "urgent invasive species threat."

"The discovery of golden mussels in California is a serious challenge that requires coordinated action and a long-term commitment," CDFW Director Charlton Bonham said in a news release, per SFGate.

Like invasive plants that outcompete native vegetation, these aquatic invaders disrupt the natural balance of our ecosystems. They form dense colonies that can clog pipes, damage boat motors, and disrupt drinking water infrastructure that two-thirds of California residents depend on.

The financial impact could be substantial. According to officials, removing these mussels requires "costly removal to maintain operational function" of water systems that serve millions of people.

If you're a boater, you can help protect California's waterways by following the "clean, drain, dry" rule for your watercraft between launches. This simple step prevents hitchhiking mussels from spreading to new locations.

If you spot any suspicious shells, you can report them by sending photos to the CDFW's invasive species program through its website or by calling its hotline at 866-440-9530.

