  • Business Business

Beverage company brings back iconic drink in reusable glass bottles — here's how it could reshape industry

The traditional packaging will inspire some nostalgia.

by Simon Sage
The traditional packaging will inspire some nostalgia.

Photo Credit: iStock

Brazilian beverage-maker Ambev is bringing back glass bottles for an iconic drink, according to The Pack Hub.

The 1-liter returnable bottles will hold Guaraná Antarctica, a drink originally introduced in 1921 and enjoyed by generations of Brazilians since. The drink is currently being offered in Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, and Japan, in addition to Brazil. The new bottles will be able to be used 30 times before going to recycling for reforming and reuse. 

Ambev will be supporting the switch with infrastructure for returns. Luckily, there's already a rich culture for bottle reuse in Brazil, with 5 billion already in circulation.  

Ambev's manufacturing partner, O-I Glass, has already met its Paris-aligned electricity and emissions goals. Meanwhile, Ambev itself has made a range of commitments, including reducing pollution, enhancing local water availability, and supporting sustainable agriculture. 

Large-scale programs like Ambev's switch to glass do a great job of reducing plastic use. Plastic accumulation in the Pacific Ocean has created a massive gyre, wreaking havoc on marine ecosystems. On land, plastic bottles are a hazard to wildlife

Over time, plastic bottles also shed particles, which find their way into our food systems. Once ingested, these microplastics can introduce immune, circulatory, digestive, renal, and reproductive health risks. This kind of damage from plastic pollution results in $250 billion in medical expenses annually in the U.S., according to one study. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Brazil itself has been host to some of these costs, including whale deaths and microplastics infiltrating bivalves along protected coastlines. 

Switching to glass containers can help put the brakes on these trends, with the small caveat that the increased weight of using glass includes an increase in transportation pollution

On top of the sustainability benefits of the switch, the return of Guaraná Antarctica in glass bottles will include some nostalgia that the traditional packaging inspires. 

Should companies be required to help recycle their own products?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

It depends on the product 🤔

They should get tax breaks instead 💰

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x