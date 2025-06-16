Scientists make disturbing discovery after studying creatures in area where humans aren't allowed: 'Only global measures ... can make a difference'

"It's essential that these areas have efficient environmental management and strict enforcement."

The spread of microplastic pollution is worse than first feared, with new research finding contamination in some of the world's most protected areas.

What's happening?

Brazil's coastline is home to nearly 200 Marine Protected Areas, which are designed to preserve the country's biodiversity and to build resilience against a warming planet.

In a study published in the journal Environmental Research, bivalve mollusks, such as oysters and mussels, were assessed from 10 MPAs along the nation's vast coastline. Researchers focused on areas with such strong restrictions that no tourism or economic activity is allowed.

Still, as reported by Oceanographic Magazine, the lack of human activity didn't prevent the spread of microplastics: imperceptible particles less than five millimeters in size. These particles were found in the samples from all 10 MPAs.

Researchers chose to study mollusks because they feed by filtering seawater, and they naturally retain any contaminants within that water.

"The creation of MPAs alone isn't enough to stop pollution," study author Italo Braga told Agência FAPESP. "It's essential that these areas have efficient environmental management and strict enforcement. But even this isn't enough if we consider that the microplastics may not be generated locally, but brought in from afar by the atmosphere and ocean currents."

Why are microplastics concerning?

For being such small particles, microplastics make up a huge amount of pollution. New research indicates that as much as 15 million tons of microplastic particles make their way into our oceans each year.

As the recent Brazil MPA study shows, it's easy for those particles to end up in our seafood. They're also present in everyday items such as bottled water — not to mention the air we breathe.

And as more studies are conducted on the effects of microplastic pollution, it seems clear that they could also have major impacts on our health. In mice, microplastics have been shown to reduce brain blood flow and have been linked to issues such as liver fibrosis and lipid buildup.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

On an individual scale, there are plenty of steps that will result in less plastic consumption. Stopping your own purchases of single-use water bottles or plastic food containers, for instance, can make a real difference, as can bringing reusable grocery bags to the store.

However, combating plastic pollution on a global level will likely require large-scale action. In particular, researchers urge the adoption of a Global Plastics Treaty.

The United Nations will hold negotiations on such a treaty later this year, with hopes of phasing out single-use plastic and reducing plastic products and packaging worldwide. More than 170 countries said in 2022 that they would sign the agreement.

"To mitigate this," Braga said, "only global measures, such as the Global Plastics Treaty currently being negotiated and developed under the coordination of the United Nations Environment Program can make a difference."

