Goodwill shopper calls out store after making stunning sighting on shoe rack: 'That's wild'

Price tags at thrift stores can make you do a double-take, but it's not always for the best reason.

Instead of finding a bargain, one shopper was stunned when they spotted secondhand Air Jordans with a hefty ticket price of $799.99.

That's not a typo. It immediately makes you wonder who approved this pricing strategy.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A picture posted to the r/Sneakers subreddit showed one black shoe and one red shoe, with a sticker advising shoppers to ask the manager to see each style's sibling. Aside from the outrageous price, the plastic-wrapped presentation wasn't exactly enticing.

The caption said what many observers were likely thinking: "Goodwill is now StockX."

The Jordans didn't come with a box, weren't in new condition, and didn't appear to be limited edition. Still, each pair had a $799.99 price tag, as if it were ready for resale on a hype site.

When discussing thrift store pricing, one user wrote: "They absolutely do finesse people. I saw a pair of Greek Freak shoes at Goodwill that were in good condition but definitely used. They were going for $10 more than you can buy them for brand new online."

Another said, "Just cause they are Jordans doesn't mean they have to sell them for tons of money."

This isn't the first example of excessive thrift store pricing. However, this is a rare occurrence. People who shop at thrift stores typically save a lot of money compared with buying new. In fact, one study found that those who shop secondhand can save over $1,700 a year.

There are also plenty of shoppers who have seen head-turning price tags in a good way. One person scored a Trask messenger bag that retails for $500 for $8. Another found a pair of Doc Martens boots that usually sell for $225 for $45.

While saving money is great, shopping at thrift stores also encourages a healthier planet by keeping clothing, furniture, and appliances out of crowded landfills.

These waste sites are notable producers of methane, a harmful gas that is much more potent in planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide.

It's likely that a pricing fluke led to the expensive Air Jordans, or perhaps someone at Goodwill got a little sneaker-happy. Still, Reddit commenters were outraged by the unbelievable listing.

"They can keep 'em, that's wild," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "Who has $800 for shoes if they shop at Goodwill?"

