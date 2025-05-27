Goodwill shopper outraged after noticing store's new method of price tagging: 'The dumbest thing I have ever seen'

A Reddit user on the r/ThriftGrift subreddit was dumbfounded by a new pricing method found at their local thrift store.

In a post that has now gained significant traction, the original poster explained that their local Goodwill in Illinois used to be "reasonably priced," with plenty of colored sales tags on several items. In recent months, however, the OP explained: "They got rid of all tag sales and inflated prices probably by 75%. I've gone a few times since, but have left empty handed every time."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP concluded their post explaining they were likely done shopping at this location after finding stained clothing being charged at unreasonable prices. They even took the time to add a photo as an example.

Unfortunate cases like this tend to be outliers in the thrifting community. The whole purpose of the hobby is to save money while reusing quality items like clothes and toys.

That being said, corporate greed can bleed into any business, and this particular Goodwill seems to be an example of that.

Typically, new thrifters have had nothing but good things to say about the hobby. By thrifting as much as possible, consumers can see significant savings while still purchasing quality products.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The practice of thrifting is also a great way to preserve and protect our environment. By reusing old clothes and other items, you help limit the amount of textile waste that ends up in landfills every year.

If you are looking to get into thrifting, don't let this Redditor's bad experience deter you. Instead, use it as a warning for the occasional overcharging thrift store.

The comments under the OP's post expressed a shared sentiment of shock and disappointment.

"This is the dumbest thing I have ever seen," one user remarked.

Another chimed in: "Absolutely disgusting. As if they don't throw enough away to the landfills already."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



