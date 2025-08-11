  • Business Business

Shopper sparks outrage with photo of disturbing item for sale at thrift store: 'Vile'

by Nicole Westhoff
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

Thrifting is a great way to score deals and keep useful goods in circulation, but shoppers sometimes come across things that raise questions about how secondhand stores operate.

A Reddit post on r/ThriftGrift recently sparked conversation after one shopper spotted something troubling: socks clearly labeled as donations marked for sale.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a sealed pack of Bombas socks labeled, "For Donation Purposes Only — Not for Sale."

According to the poster, they found around 50 of these packs on display — despite the fact that Bombas partners with shelters and nonprofits to donate socks to people experiencing homelessness.

The comments didn't hold back.

One Redditor called it "vile thrift grift behavior."

Another wrote, "I see that all the time, usually at Goodwill, with items marked as for donation only or that they came from food banks."

A third added, "Wouldn't be surprised if they're pricing these higher than a new pair as well."

It's unclear whether the thrift store knowingly put these items up for sale. But the post raises important questions about transparency in secondhand retail, especially when people donate items specifically to help those in need.

Still, stories like this are the exception, not the rule. Most thrift stores, especially local and nonprofit ones, play a vital role in making essentials affordable while reducing waste. They offer communities access to low-cost clothing, furniture, and household items, often using proceeds to fund social programs or support individuals facing financial hardship.

Shopping secondhand is also one of the easiest ways to keep still-usable items out of landfills and give them a second life. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans throw away about 81 pounds of textiles per person each year — much of it is still usable.

Whether you're looking for discounted home goods, rare vintage finds, or just a good pair of broken-in jeans, thrifting can stretch your budget and support a more mindful way of consuming.

x