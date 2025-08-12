Shopper stunned after inspecting bag at thrift store: 'Congratulations on your find'

"Get some leather conditioner for the leather parts and you're golden!"

A thrifty shopper's lucky find has the online community ooh-ing and aah-ing.

Shared on Reddit's r/ThriftStoreHauls, the post shows off a secondhand gem that could have come straight from a luxury storefront.

The original poster shared a photo of a high-quality brown canvas and leather Trask messenger bag — similar styles retail for around $500 — with a simple, triumphant caption: "Told myself I could get a nice $300 messenger bag after I got promoted. Found this $500 one at Goodwill for $8 instead."

The bag looks nearly new, and the OP personalized it with a unique $30 strap they purchased from Etsy.

Not only is the find a personal win; it's also the kind of lucky score that turns occasional thrifters into lifelong secondhand shopping hobbyists.

Commenters were just as enthusiastic, with one person saying, "Amazing find!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrift store finds not only help shoppers save on everyday items, but they can even be profitable. Designer bags, limited-edition scores, and vintage items often wind up priced far below what they're worth, and smart shoppers can turn $8 into hundreds with a quick resale online. If you're looking for similar savings through sustainable shopping, learn some tips for making the most of thrift stores.

More importantly, shopping secondhand helps keep usable items out of landfills, a small but impactful step toward curbing waste. Considering that the average person in the U.S. tosses out over 80 pounds of clothing each year, according to Earth.org, textile waste is a concerning issue contributing to heat-trapping pollution and harmful microplastics.

Commenters flooded the post with praise.

"Congratulations on your promotion and congratulations on your find!!!" one said.

Another added, "Get some leather conditioner for the leather parts and you're golden!"

Of course, someone chimed in jokingly to say, "Girl math says you can get yourself another gift."

Another commenter agreed, writing, "To me, this would justify at least one additional frivolous/lavish purchase with the money you were prepared to spend but saved."

