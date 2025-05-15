EPA weakens drinking water standards with latest repeal on regulations: 'This isn't a win for American public health'

The EPA disclosed new "plans to rescind and reconsider limits on four 'forever chemicals,'" just over a year after those limits were implemented.

The Environmental Protection Agency announced another regulatory repeal on Wednesday, this time targeting drinking water protections implemented last year.

What's happening?

In April 2024, the Biden administration announced a "first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standard" aimed at limiting Americans' exposure to PFAS, which are also known as "forever chemicals."

In a press release issued at the time, the EPA said the "science is clear" on serious health risks posed by PFAS. The EPA stated that, as written, the rule limiting PFAS contamination in drinking water would "reduce PFAS exposure for approximately 100 million people, prevent thousands of deaths, and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses."

On Nov. 14, the EPA issued a second press release, detailing massive investments to address PFAS contamination in drinking water and the "unprecedented progress" achieved in the first few months during which the rule was in effect.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post was first to report the latest development — President Donald Trump's administration disclosed new "plans to rescind and reconsider limits on four 'forever chemicals,'" just over a year after those limits were implemented.

The outlet indicated the EPA planned to strike specific "regulations covering PFHxS, PFNA, GenX and PFBS," with no plans to issue any replacement rules until spring 2026.

North Carolina resident Emily Donovan lives in a part of the state impacted by GenX-contaminated water, and she spoke to the Post about the EPA's reversal on "forever chemicals."

Donovan said the EPA's decision to "rescind and reconsider GenX" represented a "victory for chemical companies" forced to act under the previous rule. "This isn't a win for American public health," she said of the plan.

The EPA will keep standards set in the 2024 rule for two common types of PFAS, known as PFOA and PFOS, at 4 parts per trillion, which the Associated Press called "effectively the lowest level at which they can be reliably detected." That said, the EPA decided to give companies until 2031 to meet the new standards, instead of the previous administration's 2029 target.

Why are environmental regulations so important?

In discussions with oil companies on the campaign trail in May 2024, Trump "vowed to reverse dozens" of Biden-era climate policies in exchange for a $1 billion commitment to his re-election campaign.

In March, new EPA chief Lee Zeldin moved to seize a staggering $20 billion in funds appropriated by Congress to support clean energy projects. Around the same time, Trump claimed he instructed Zeldin to begin scaling back efficiency standards on household appliances like showers, toilets, and LED light bulbs.

Our regulatory framework as it pertains to the environment is a patchwork of federal and state laws protecting Americans from contaminated water, dirty energy, and irresponsible corporate stewardship.

As Trump's campaign pledge to oil companies illustrates, corporations can be far too willing to dispense with environmental regulations if they deem cleaning up after themselves too burdensome — which is precisely why such rules are imperative for a cleaner, more sustainable future.

What's being done about forever chemicals in our water?

As the Post pointed out, 190 bills were introduced in 35 states in 2025, aimed at combating PFAS contamination at the state and local level as well, so the effort to combat the problem is not limited to the federal level.

While it's not an immediate solution for the pressing issue of clean water, voting for pro-environment candidates and policies is one of the best ways to ensure crucial environmental regulations are less likely to be rescinded. It also helps to stay connected through newsletters like TCD's and the Vital Signs newsletter from the Environmental Defense Fund.

