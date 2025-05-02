US government policy change sparks outcry over potential public health risks: 'Profits ahead of the well-being of Americans'

The Trump administration has exempted dozens of power providers from regulations under the Clean Air Act for two years, AP News reported. The goal: to reignite the coal industry, which has been declining in favor of renewable energy sources.

What's happening?

On April 8, President Donald Trump granted a two-year exemption to 47 power providers across the United States. According to a White House press release, "President Trump recognizes that environmental advocate overreach jeopardizes America's energy reliability, economic vitality, and national security."

By providing relief from Biden-era clean air rules, the exemption hopes to bolster the country's coal industry and power grid while reducing its reliance on energy from other countries.

Why is this exemption a concern?

The coal industry has long been a primary source of energy for the world and the U.S. According to the Society for Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration, it creates about 25% of U.S. energy and around 36% of global energy.

However, it's also responsible for a tremendous amount of pollution. Burning coal releases several polluting gases, such as carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and mercury. It also causes particulate matter — small particles that can lead to several health problems, such as asthma and heart attacks — to enter the air.

The Trump administration's grant for temporary relief allows named coal-fired power plants to operate with looser requirements than they once had to. The new order loosens rules that made it harder to mine on federal lands and reduces environmental review requirements. It also pushes federal agencies to promote coal use locally and abroad.

The outcome could mean higher pollution risks. "This is what it looks like to put polluter profits ahead of the well-being of Americans and the planet," Maya Golden-Krasner, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, told AP News.

What's being done to clean up air pollution?

There are plenty of organizations, states, and countries still working toward making the air cleaner. Cities such as Paris, London, and Seattle have created clean air zones to encourage eco-friendly modes of transportation and reduce vehicle pollution. In Wisconsin, lawmakers are pushing for legislation to cut carbon pollution in half by 2030. And Poland's government recently made it easier for the country to expand its onshore wind farms for cleaner energy.

Progress is still possible when communities and leaders prioritize clean air. To get involved, support local clean air initiatives and vote for pro-climate candidates.

