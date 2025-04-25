Researchers make disturbing findings in household dust near industrial plant: 'Every dust sample had at least one'

"It would be natural to wonder how important dust exposure may be."

If you have dust sitting around your home, researchers from North Carolina State University may just give you the incentive to do the cleaning you've been putting off.

A study published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal showed that "forever chemicals" known as PFAS can be found in dust.

What's happening?

In February 2019, GenX Exposure Study researchers returned to the same area where they detected PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — in drinking water near the fluorochemical plant in the counties of Bladen and Cumberland, North Carolina.

This time, they collected dust samples from 65 homes within about six miles of the plant.

As NC State shared, "They targeted 48 PFAS, including 12 PFEAs (or per- and polyfluoroalkyl ether acids, a subset of PFAS) specifically associated with the fluorochemical plant that were also detected in the drinking water wells of nearby residents."

The GenX PFAS found in the original study was detected in 89% of the dust samples. Additionally, 75% of the dust samples included six of the 12 PFAS targeted. The amount of PFAS decreased the further away the homes were from the plant.

"Every dust sample had at least one PFAS detected," the report noted.

What's more, 90% of the samples also included PFAS that were not associated with the plant.

"The team also found TFA, an ultrashort chain PFAS, in 89% of dust samples," NC State added. These are an emerging form of PFAS.

NC State environmental epidemiologist and GenX Exposure Study principal investigator Jane Hoppin said, "For people living near the fluorochemical facility, it would be natural to wonder how important dust exposure may be."

She added, "Generally speaking, we know that dust exposure can contribute to overall exposure and that small children tend to have higher dust exposures than adults."

She also said that the study showed the need for further research in impacted communities and to understand the source of ultrashort-chain PFAS.

Why is PFAS exposure in dust concerning?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to PFAS has been linked to several health issues, including decreased fertility, developmental effects, and testicular, kidney, and prostate cancer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources noted that PFAS enter the water, soil, and air. Fish and animals are also exposed to these chemicals, and it has been found that eating fish can be a source of exposure for humans.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

Scientists continue to research the effects of PFAS exposure on humans and the environment. Several states are also moving to ban PFAS in products, including New York.

There are also things you can do to help protect your family from PFAS exposure. For example, you can use less plastic, since much of the material contains PFAS. You can also use natural cleaning products, because many also include "forever chemicals."

