Trump pledges to reverse Biden administration's climate policies and increase oil drilling in exchange for $1 billion from oil executives: 'They're in for an even bigger payout if he's reelected'

Key policies that are looking to help lower air pollution and support the environment may be slashed if former President Donald Trump is reelected to the White House later this year.

Trump recently told top oil executives in the United States that if he takes office again, he will reverse key eco-friendly policies implemented by the Biden administration that promote electric vehicles and clean energy.

What's happening?

In April, Trump spoke with top oil executives about environmental regulations the industry has faced, as President Joe Biden has sought to enact policies lowering toxic pollution or increasing alternative forms of energy.

Trump vowed to reverse dozens of these environmental policies — if the executives vowed to raise $1 billion to support his presidential campaign, according to the Washington Post.

People with knowledge of the meeting told the Washington Post that Trump promised to combat the regulations on his first day in office if reelected, including ending permit limits on new liquefied natural gas exports, increasing leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, reversing policies supporting electric vehicles, as well as challenging increased reliance on wind energy, as the Post reported.

Why are these pledges concerning?

If these policies were to be reversed, it would hinder ongoing progress toward a cleaner and safer future for people across the United States.

Experts have warned that Trump may be willing to do anything top oil executives would want to support their business — despite dangerous environmental impacts — as long as they provide funds in support. During January, February, and March of this year, oil executives reportedly donated over $6.4 million to Trump's joint fundraising committee, the Washington Post reported.

"They got a great return on their investment during Trump's first term, and Trump is making it crystal clear that they're in for an even bigger payout if he's reelected," Alex Witt, a senior adviser for oil and gas with Climate Power told the outlet.

What can I do to help prevent policy changes?

One of the best ways to support eco-friendly policies and ensure they remain in place on a federal and state level is to vote in favor of candidates backing such initiatives.

While their nominations have yet to be formally confirmed, Biden and Trump are expected to face off in the November Presidential election. Voters concerned about Trump's pledge to reverse existing policies may consider casting their vote for Biden or an independent, third-party candidate.

Additionally, it is key for voters to be aware of where their congressional candidates stand on the same policies before casting a vote. Opposing majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate can block other eco-friendly initiatives from becoming law, making Congressional races just as important as the presidential showdown.

