Scientists make disturbing new discovery in human brains: 'Cannot be solely explained'

A team of Australian scientists has found "forever chemicals" in brain tissues, raising concerns about how they got there and their health impacts.

What's happening?

Study co-author Claire Shepherd told The Age that this is the first study to "definitively demonstrate" per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in human brain tissue beyond what could be accounted for by the blood.

According to the publication, the results suggest that certain PFAS can cross the blood-brain barrier — a protective mechanism that is meant to shield this organ from harmful substances — and accumulate in fatty tissue.

Previous studies have discovered PFAS in the brain, the publication added, but it was unclear whether these results were influenced by contaminated blood, which can remain in brain tissue after death. The new study looked at concentrations of 43 different PFAS in brain tissue and blood serum samples from 10 deceased individuals.

"The results showed that the ratios varied across different PFAS, which means that the detection of PFAS in the brain cannot solely be explained by the contamination of blood in the brain tissues," lead author Marina Suzuki told The Age.

Why is this study important?

PFAS, a group of around 15,000 compounds used in products like water-repellent clothing and nonstick cookware, has previously been found to accumulate in other organs, including the liver.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, these "forever chemicals" can contribute to a number of health issues, including increased risk of some cancers, interference with the body's natural hormones, and developmental delays in children.

PFAS impacts can even begin from inside the womb, according to research that showed how they can pass from mothers to their newborns.

What's being done about PFAS?

Since 2009, global agreements have been made to ban PFOS, PFOA, and PFHxS, The Age reported. It added that these three chemicals will "effectively be banned" in Australia along with 500 related substances as of July 1.

In the U.S., the EPA started phasing out PFAS in 2006, and it leads ongoing water monitoring efforts.

You can limit your exposure to PFAS by taking actions like avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also purchase products from PFAS-free brands.

