When processed correctly, waste from tree-removal companies can be an incredible source of mulch and fertilizer for homeowners and gardeners. Companies like ChipDrop even offer deliveries of this miraculous material for free.

When this type of wood and yard waste isn't handled well, however, it can be a major problem for neighbors, as one Redditor revealed to the internet and the press.

What happened?

Five years ago, the company National Tree Service bought a site in Irondale, Alabama. A local resident started by posting several pictures in the complaint subreddit r/Wellthatsucks.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Tree company bought land across from us and created a dumping ground for thousands of dead, diseased trees," he said. "This hill used to be all trees full of wildlife we would see foxes, coyotes, [and] so many birds! Now it's destroyed. … They continue to dump every day."

Commenters were outraged. "It might be a small local problem, but it's indicative of a much bigger issue," said one user. "We only have one planet."

Why does it matter if National Tree Service is dumping trees?

The story was picked up by WBRC, which got more details from Irondale resident Keith Dalton about his concerns.

"My trees are dying," he told the station. "All of them are dying or falling or dead! … It even says on their website, 'if you have diseased trees, cut them down because it'll spread,' but you can dump it over there and don't worry about my trees."

He was also frustrated at the pests coming from the site. "When you start noticing huge rats coming in from everywhere, mosquitoes taking over, all kinds of insects. It's kind of gross, you know?" he said.

Dalton also worried that runoff from the site could carry unknown pesticides, and that the piles of decomposing plant matter could be a fire hazard.

What is National Tree Service doing about the issue?

According to National Tree Service's statement to WBRC: "We are vigilant in monitoring our site to prevent issues such as fires, pests, and any negative impacts on local foliage and wildlife. Our site management practices are designed to minimize any adverse effects on the neighboring properties."

However, it offered no specifics about what steps it was taking to contain any diseases, pests, runoff, or fire. Photos and video show that the site is an open-air yard on a hill, with no visible barriers between it and the surrounding forest.

What can I do to prevent irresponsible waste-management practices?

In an update to the original Reddit post, the original poster said: "Twelve states have banned these types of sites and four states have banned them with an exemption for sites with a methane gas collection system." Voting for more responsible, eco-friendly policies makes a huge difference.

You can also support reputable companies like ChipDrop that provide waste disposal for tree companies and fertilizer for homeowners all in one.

