Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of massive yacht in US waterway: 'The irony'

A Seattle bystander recently photographed a large yacht off the coast of Lake Union in Washington, prompting discourse on the subject of yacht ownership in the r/Seattle subreddit.

The top commenter identified the yacht — the DYTAN superyacht — as belonging to Swiss philanthropist and ocean conservationist Dona Bertarelli, remarking on "the irony" of such an extravagant and pollution-heavy purchase.

Photo credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

According to New Zealand's The Post news, the massive vessel cost about $80 million initially and sustains fuel and operating costs of close to $8 million each year. It's not just a financial expense, either; burning enough fuel to power a yacht of this scope takes a toll on our environment, as well.

Fuel combustion generates copious amounts of carbon pollution, which traps heat within our atmosphere and contributes to a range of long-term climate concerns, from supercharged natural disasters to resource shortages.

"For a yacht that size it takes over 2000 gallons of gas to go 100 miles," one user approximated in the comments, evaluating the DYTAN photos.

Even the steel production involved in constructing these huge vessels yields its own share of planet-warming greenhouse gases, only exacerbating the issue.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

What's worse, the individuals who purchase yachts and superyachts like the DYTAN are often the same individuals who invest in private jets and other unsustainable and fuel-heavy modes of transportation that release high levels of carbon pollution per capita. Meanwhile, while a select few benefit from the wealth inequalities systemically reinforced by our societies, buying more than they need and throwing out perfectly usable excess, many communities worldwide are left in poverty.

Folks were, on the whole, disconcerted by the poor environmental example set by the yacht-owning ocean advocate featured in the original post.

"It doesn't undo [Bertarelli's] other contributions but using the same amount of fuel to go 100mi as it takes for the average car to drive for 5 years maybe does undermine her [sustainability] commitment somewhat," one user commented.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.