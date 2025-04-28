Experts warn global crisis is deepening as soaring food costs push millions to the brink: 'We are at a breaking point'

"For millions of families, food is not just expensive, it is out of reach."

Global food prices continue to rise. Experts warn that vulnerable and poor communities may feel the hardest impacts.

A new report by the international non-profit organization World Vision describes how hunger is a wide-reaching pandemic, especially for poorer countries.

What's happening?

According to the report, "The highest food prices were found in Burundi, Central African Republic, Sudan, and Niger — countries facing conflict, extreme climate events, and economic turmoil."

Food prices are rising around the world. According to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index, which tracks a predetermined group of food products, was up 8.2% from February 2024 to February 2025.

Amanda Rives, senior director, disaster management at World Vision International, told reliefweb that "we are at a breaking point" and more interventions and long-term solutions will be needed to prevent communities around the world from existing in states of famine.

Why are global food prices important?

As food becomes more expensive, individuals and families may struggle to put food on the table. According to the United Nations, about 9.2% of the earth's population was in a state of chronic hunger in 2022.

When a person is hungry, they can have trouble focusing and can have physical symptoms like dizziness or weakness. Hunger affects both mental and physical health.

Rising food prices are the result of a blend of socio-political and environmental factors. Focusing on the environmental factors, the overheating of our planet is a major contributor.

This means that rising food prices are a symptom of a larger problem.

Extreme weather patterns empowered by our warming climate have led to food system disruptions. Agriculture depends on the climate, and shifting growing seasons can have disastrous impact on crop yields.

These climate changes disrupt all stages of the food system, for humans and other animals on the planet.

What's being done about global hunger?

Organizations like the World Food Programme are doing important work to bring food to those who need it, offer training in sustainable agricultural processes, and cultivate knowledge in communities to help them adapt to the food-based challenges they face.

We can each do our own part, however small, to help food supplies. For one, we can make sure our yards are pollinator-friendly to nurture healthy ecosystems. We can also make eco-conscious decisions.

When shopping for groceries, a little bit of planning can go a long way. And when our food is in the home, we can do our best to cut down on food waste.

As Rives said, "For millions of families, food is not just expensive, it is out of reach. No child should go to bed hungry in a world that produces more than enough food for everyone."

