  • Food Food

Experts warn global crisis is deepening as soaring food costs push millions to the brink: 'We are at a breaking point'

"For millions of families, food is not just expensive, it is out of reach."

by Cody Januszko
"For millions of families, food is not just expensive, it is out of reach."

Photo Credit: iStock

Global food prices continue to rise. Experts warn that vulnerable and poor communities may feel the hardest impacts. 

A new report by the international non-profit organization World Vision describes how hunger is a wide-reaching pandemic, especially for poorer countries.

What's happening?

According to the report, "The highest food prices were found in Burundi, Central African Republic, Sudan, and Niger — countries facing conflict, extreme climate events, and economic turmoil." 

Food prices are rising around the world. According to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture Organization's Food Price Index, which tracks a predetermined group of food products, was up 8.2% from February 2024 to February 2025. 

Amanda Rives, senior director, disaster management at World Vision International, told reliefweb that "we are at a breaking point" and more interventions and long-term solutions will be needed to prevent communities around the world from existing in states of famine. 

Why are global food prices important?

As food becomes more expensive, individuals and families may struggle to put food on the table. According to the United Nations, about 9.2% of the earth's population was in a state of chronic hunger in 2022. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

When a person is hungry, they can have trouble focusing and can have physical symptoms like dizziness or weakness. Hunger affects both mental and physical health

Rising food prices are the result of a blend of socio-political and environmental factors. Focusing on the environmental factors, the overheating of our planet is a major contributor.

This means that rising food prices are a symptom of a larger problem.

Extreme weather patterns empowered by our warming climate have led to food system disruptions. Agriculture depends on the climate, and shifting growing seasons can have disastrous impact on crop yields

What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

Not enough time ⏳

Not enough space 🤏

It seems too hard 😬

I have a garden already 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

These climate changes disrupt all stages of the food system, for humans and other animals on the planet. 

What's being done about global hunger?

Organizations like the World Food Programme are doing important work to bring food to those who need it, offer training in sustainable agricultural processes, and cultivate knowledge in communities to help them adapt to the food-based challenges they face.

We can each do our own part, however small, to help food supplies. For one, we can make sure our yards are pollinator-friendly to nurture healthy ecosystems. We can also make eco-conscious decisions.

When shopping for groceries, a little bit of planning can go a long way. And when our food is in the home, we can do our best to cut down on food waste

As Rives said, "For millions of families, food is not just expensive, it is out of reach. No child should go to bed hungry in a world that produces more than enough food for everyone."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x